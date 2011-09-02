* Euro/sterling softer on peripheral debt concerns

* Support for Cable at around $1.6110 (Adds quote, updates reaction to UK PMI data)

LONDON, Sept 2 Sterling inched up on Friday, holding above three-week lows against the dollar as some investors unwound bearish bets ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data and drawing support from gains against a euro hobbled by fresh worries about aid to Greece.

The euro fell 0.3 percent against the pound to 87.88 pence, as bond spreads for Europe's indebted peripheral governments over their German counterparts widened and investors stepped up sales in the common currency .

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6200, off a three-week low of $1.6132 struck on Thursday, with traders citing decent offers around $1.6230.

Some investors pared their short positions ahead of the payrolls data later in the session. Support for sterling is at its 200-day moving average, at $1.6120 on Friday, and $1.6111 --the low hit on August 11.

"Ahead of the U.S. non-farm data, sterling should trade in a range, and if the numbers come broadly in line with expectations, we wouldn't see much of a move," said Michael Derks, chief strategist, at FXPro.

"But if it shocks on the downside, we could see the dollar coming under pressure and that should help cable."

Market players say expectations for the jobs data have been scaled back after the employment gauge in a U.S. manufacturing survey released on Thursday dipped to its lowest level since November 2009.

Sterling fell immediately after UK construction sector PMI showed activity in August expanding at its weakest pace since December due to a slowdown in orders but it quickly recouped those losses.

"It is vital to know that it (UK data) disappointed and we can safely go on presuming that it will matter very little for the UK as does Japanese data for dollar/yen," said Sebastien Galy, currency analyst at SG.

Still, the latest numbers added to evidence that UK economic growth was slowing. Data on Thursday showed UK manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in more than two years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports.

"We found the details of the survey worrying, with weakness across all components with the exception of the inventories, which does not bode well for survey readings in the months ahead," Morgan Stanley, which recommends bearish Cable positions, said in a note.

"A break below $1.6110 will open the way for a medium-term decline towards the $1.58 area."

A string of disappointing data and worries over the impact of fiscal cuts have fuelled expectations interest rates will be left at record lows until the end of 2012 .

Some market players are even reckoning with another round of asset purchasing by the Bank of England. (Editing by Patrick Graham, John Stonestreet)