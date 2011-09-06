* Euro rises broadly after SNB targets euro/Swiss fx level

* But soft UK data and downturn in risk sentiment hampers pound

* Stays within sight of 7-week lows versus dollar

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling slipped against the euro on Tuesday in a knee-jerk reaction to the Swiss National Bank's decision to target a euro/Swiss exchange rate level which boosted the single currency broadly and in turn pulled the pound higher against the dollar.

The euro rose broadly after the SNB said on Tuesday it would set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro and would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities.

The euro rose broadly and hit to a session high of 88.23 pence. It was last trading up 0.6 percent at 87.95.

"The news that the Swiss National Bank will target a EURCHF exchange rate of 1.20 when the currency was trading at 1.12 has changed the euro/cross landscape and we decided to cut our (euro/sterling) position at 88.02 for a flat return," said Westpac in a note to clients.

Sterling spiked higher versus the Swiss franc to trade around 1.38 francs versus 1.28 francs before the SNB announcement.

Sterling was dragged higher versus the dollar on the Swiss announcement but remained within sight of 7-week lows hit Monday of $1.6061 . It was last trading with slight gains for the day at $1.6133, hampered by weak UK data and volatile equity markets.

UK service sector data posted its biggest drop in a decade on Monday in another sign the British economy is struggling, keeping the topic of more quantitative easing on the Bank of England's agenda going into this week's monetary policy announcement.

Data released overnight showed British retail sales fell last month as cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential items such as homeware or furniture, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

Sterling was also undermined as a downturn in risk sentiment stemming from worries over an escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis boosted the dollar at the expense of perceived riskier currencies such as the pound and the euro.

Technical analysts said Monday's break and close below the 200-day moving average at $1.6125 was a negative signal, with support now seen around $1.5990, a trendline drawn from the 2010 low and $1.5976, the 76.4 percent retracement of sterling's July to August rally.

Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a string of negative UK data is fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will keep interest rates at record lows at least until the end of 2012.

Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also prompted speculation the BoE may need to restart quantitative easing in an effort to stimulate growth in the UK in spite of stubborn inflation, but market players were sceptical.

"It is exceedingly unlikely that the Bank of England will look at further QE given that inflation is set to rise quite substantially over the next two months as utility price rises kick in," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

"While growth does appear to be slowing down the Bank will likely to continue its "wait and see" policy, and continue to monitor the data as it comes in," he added. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)