By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling slipped against the euro
on Tuesday in a knee-jerk reaction to the Swiss National Bank's
decision to target a euro/Swiss exchange rate level which
boosted the single currency broadly and in turn pulled the pound
higher against the dollar.
The euro rose broadly after the SNB said on Tuesday it would
set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro
and would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited
quantities.
The euro rose broadly and hit to a session high of 88.23
pence. It was last trading up 0.6 percent at 87.95.
"The news that the Swiss National Bank will target a EURCHF
exchange rate of 1.20 when the currency was trading at 1.12 has
changed the euro/cross landscape and we decided to cut our
(euro/sterling) position at 88.02 for a flat return," said
Westpac in a note to clients.
Sterling spiked higher versus the Swiss franc to trade
around 1.38 francs versus 1.28 francs before the SNB
announcement.
Sterling was dragged higher versus the dollar on the Swiss
announcement but remained within sight of 7-week lows hit Monday
of $1.6061 . It was last trading with slight gains for
the day at $1.6133, hampered by weak UK data and volatile equity
markets.
UK service sector data posted its biggest drop in a decade
on Monday in another sign the British economy is struggling,
keeping the topic of more quantitative easing on the Bank of
England's agenda going into this week's monetary policy
announcement.
Data released overnight showed British retail sales fell
last month as cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential
items such as homeware or furniture, the British Retail
Consortium said on Tuesday.
Sterling was also undermined as a downturn in risk sentiment
stemming from worries over an escalation in the euro zone's debt
crisis boosted the dollar at the expense of perceived riskier
currencies such as the pound and the euro.
Technical analysts said Monday's break and close below the
200-day moving average at $1.6125 was a negative signal, with
support now seen around $1.5990, a trendline drawn from the 2010
low and $1.5976, the 76.4 percent retracement of sterling's July
to August rally.
Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a
string of negative UK data is fuelling expectations that the
Bank of England will keep interest rates at record lows at least
until the end of 2012.
Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also
prompted speculation the BoE may need to restart quantitative
easing in an effort to stimulate growth in the UK in spite of
stubborn inflation, but market players were sceptical.
"It is exceedingly unlikely that the Bank of England will
look at further QE given that inflation is set to rise quite
substantially over the next two months as utility price rises
kick in," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
"While growth does appear to be slowing down the Bank will
likely to continue its "wait and see" policy, and continue to
monitor the data as it comes in," he added.
