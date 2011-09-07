* Pound recovers from 7-week low of $1.5921 vs dlr

* Euro/sterling up 0.3 pct at 88 pence

* Soft factory UK data could back QE calls

LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling inched up from seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in stock markets, although it lagged the euro on growing risk that soft UK data would back views that the economy may need more monetary stimulus.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee starts its two day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates near zero with no change to the 200 billion sterling bond buying programme forecast.

Still, with UK data disappointing in the past few months, speculation is rising that the BOE may have to resort to another bout of asset purchases, to support the flagging economy. Factory output in July is at 0830 GMT, and is forecast to have expanded modestly after a fall in June. .

"The data is expected to increase calls for further measures to stimulate the economy with expectations for the monthly figures to remain broadly flat on a month to month basis," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Unless the figures are significantly poor, it remains unlikely that there will be any move to alter monetary policy at tomorrow's Bank of England rate setting meeting, even though the matter, will in all likelihood, get vigorous discussion."

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5973, running into strong offers above $1.60, with more offers said to be lurking above $1.6020. It had fallen to a seven-week low of $1.5921 on Tuesday and traders said if data disappoints, sterling could retest those levels.

The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 88.04 pence. . The common currency extended gains made on Tuesday against the pound after it rallied against the Swiss franc after the Swiss National Bank set a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 franc.

Near term resistance for the euro/sterling pair is at its 55-day moving average which comes in at 88.22 pence on Wednesday.

"Sterling is a sell against the euro," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale. "Ahead of the BOE minutes, (today's) data will only reinforce a view that some form of QE could be on the way especially post SNB."

Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a string of negative UK data have led investors to sell sterling in the past three weeks. It had scaled a 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618 against the dollar on Aug. 19, before dropping.

Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also prompted speculation the BoE may restart quantitative easing to stimulate growth. Some large banks are speculating that it could resort to more easing before the end of the year. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by)