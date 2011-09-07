* Pound recovers from 7-week low of $1.5921 vs dlr
* Euro/sterling up 0.3 pct at 88 pence
* Soft factory UK data could back QE calls
LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling inched up from
seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by a
bounce in stock markets, although it lagged the euro on growing
risk that soft UK data would back views that the economy may
need more monetary stimulus.
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee starts its
two day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep
rates near zero with no change to the 200 billion sterling bond
buying programme forecast.
Still, with UK data disappointing in the past few months,
speculation is rising that the BOE may have to resort to another
bout of asset purchases, to support the flagging economy.
Factory output in July is at 0830 GMT, and is forecast to have
expanded modestly after a fall in June. .
"The data is expected to increase calls for further measures
to stimulate the economy with expectations for the monthly
figures to remain broadly flat on a month to month basis," said
Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.
"Unless the figures are significantly poor, it remains
unlikely that there will be any move to alter monetary policy at
tomorrow's Bank of England rate setting meeting, even though the
matter, will in all likelihood, get vigorous discussion."
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5973, running
into strong offers above $1.60, with more offers said to be
lurking above $1.6020. It had fallen to a seven-week low of
$1.5921 on Tuesday and traders said if data disappoints,
sterling could retest those levels.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 88.04
pence. . The common currency extended gains made on
Tuesday against the pound after it rallied against the Swiss
franc after the Swiss National Bank set a floor on the
euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 franc.
Near term resistance for the euro/sterling pair is at its
55-day moving average which comes in at 88.22 pence on
Wednesday.
"Sterling is a sell against the euro," said Kit Juckes,
strategist at Societe Generale. "Ahead of the BOE minutes,
(today's) data will only reinforce a view that some form of QE
could be on the way especially post SNB."
Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a
string of negative UK data have led investors to sell sterling
in the past three weeks. It had scaled a 3-1/2 month high of
$1.6618 against the dollar on Aug. 19, before dropping.
Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also
prompted speculation the BoE may restart quantitative easing to
stimulate growth. Some large banks are speculating that it could
resort to more easing before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by)