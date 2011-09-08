* Cable hits near 2-mth low of $1.5917, traders speculate more QE

* Pound suffers ahead of BoE policy announcement at 1100 GMT

* TWI sterling falls to 78.6, lowest since mid-July

LONDON, Sept 8 Sterling hit an eight-week low against the dollar on Thursday and sold off slightly across the board as some investors speculated that the Bank of England may announce more stimulus to help the ailing economy later in the day.

The pound fell roughly half a percent on the day to $1.5917, its weakest since mid-July. Broad weakness in sterling pushed the currency's trade-weighted index to 78.60, its lowest in eight weeks.

Many in the market expect the UK central bank will hold rates at a record low 0.5 percent and avoid adding to its 200 billion pound asset buying programme when it announces its monthly policy decision at 1100 GMT.

But market participants said traders were positioning for the off chance of more stimulus on Thursday, adding that trade in sterling may become volatile after the BoE's announcement.

"If there's no QE I see a 100 point rally (in Cable) before it comes off again," said a trader in London.

"If there is QE I see a 100 point sell-off and consolidating at lower levels."

The pound has suffered this week as an ongoing run of sluggish economic data is seen prompting more policymakers to acknowledge the possibility of more quantitative easing if Britain's recovery continues to lose momentum.

More QE in the form of asset purchases would be negative as it would flood the market with pounds, cutting demand for the UK currency.

Traders cited demand to sell the pound towards suspected stop-loss orders around $1.5900. If those are triggered, the pound could dip lower towards $1.5850, where options-related barriers were seen.

The euro edged up 0.2 percent on the day to 88.40 pence, bolstered by technical support in the 88.15-88.20 region, where its 55- and 100-day moving averages lay.

Some analysts said the euro may face broad selling against the pound and other currencies if the European Central Bank offers an increasingly dovish monetary policy stance later in the day in the face of ongoing debt problems in the euro zone. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)