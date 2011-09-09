* Sterling gains vs under-pressure euro after ECB
* But fragile UK economy could limit sterling gains
* Pound stays below $1.60 vs dollar, near 2-mth low
* UK producer prices data due at 0830 GMT
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 9 Sterling rose to a three-week
high against the euro on Friday as the single currency stayed
under pressure after the European Central Bank European Central
Bank was forced to back off its policy of rising interest rates.
Analysts said concerns about a deepening euro zone debt
crisis could help sterling rise further versus the euro, but a
fragile UK economy and the risk of more stimulus from the Bank
of England were seen limiting gains.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to 86.85 pence, its
weakest since August 19, leaving open the potential for a test
of the August 19 low of 86.54 pence and the early August low of
86.44 pence.
The pound gained sharply on Thursday on relief that the BoE
held back from adopting more quantitative easing, as some in the
market had been positioned for. The vast majority of economists
had thought it would hold off for now, but the minutes to the
policy meeting later this month may reveal an increased debate.
"Sterling will remain driven by any renewed pressure on the
euro or any further selling against the dollar but it is likely
to bounce around in fairly familiar territory," said Geraldine
Concagh economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
She added that the pound may have some room for more gains
as investors sought alternatives to the euro, but said the scope
for this was limited.
"The UK has a lot of problems of its own, with the economy
sub-trend and really struggling, while the market keeps pushing
back expectations for an interest rate rise. All of these will
continue to weigh on sterling."
Sterling also stayed near to a two-month low against the
dollar, remaining below the psychologically important $1.60
level. It was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5966 , within
sight of a two-month low of $1.5914 hit on Thursday.
"The pound continues to find an element of support at these
lower levels having found support at $1.5920/30 earlier in the
week. A break below this support level opens up the July lows at
$1.5780," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
UK producer prices data at 0830 GMT is expected to have
little impact on sterling, although it will be watched given
that a marked fall in inflation would be seen as potentially
opening the door to more easing by the BoE.
The data is expected to show input price inflation easing
sharply in August, reflecting a drop in oil prices and a modest
strengthening in sterling, while factory-gate inflation is also
expected to slow.