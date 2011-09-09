* Sterling gains vs under-pressure euro after ECB
* Hits 1-month high vs euro; early August high in view
* But fragile UK economy could limit sterling gains
* Pound hits 2-month low vs broadly firmer dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 9 Sterling rose to a one-month high
against the euro on Friday as the single currency stayed under
pressure after the European Central Bank European Central Bank
backed off its policy of rising interest rates.
However, it also hit a two-month low against a broadly
firmer dollar, tracking sharp falls in the single currency,
which fell to a six-month low versus the greenback.
Analysts said concerns about a deepening euro zone debt
crisis could help sterling rise further versus the euro, but a
fragile UK economy and the risk of more stimulus from the Bank
of England were seen limiting gains and keeping it weak versus
the dollar.
The euro fell as low as 86.49 pence, breaking
below the August 19 low of 86.54 pence and leaving it just shy
of the August 5 low at 86.44 pence. Below there would mark its
weakest in more than three months, with the next target being
the late May low of 86.11 pence.
"There is scope for more weakness in euro/sterling and I see
the 86.00 pence mark being tested in the next few weeks," said
Audrey Childe-Freeman, currency strategist at JP Morgan Private
Bank.
"Sterling is shaky. The possibility of more quantitative
easing in the UK has come back as a market risk and there is
talk that the UK government's fiscal plan is too rigid, but
sterling is still in a better position than the euro."
Technical analysts said a weekly close below the 200-day
moving average at 86.94 pence per euro would be seen as bearish
and could spell further losses for the single currency. The euro
has not closed below this technical level since February.
The pound extended gains enjoyed versus the euro on Thursday
on relief that the BoE held back from adopting more quantitative
easing, as some in the market had positioned for.
The vast majority of economists had thought it would hold
off for now, but the minutes to the policy meeting later this
month may reveal that more policymakers are coming to the view
that extra stimulus will be needed.
TWO-MONTH LOW VS DOLLAR
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5925
, having hit a low of $1.5893, its weakest since July
12.
Traders said losses accelerated after stop loss orders were
triggered on the break below $1.5920 which took it below
Thursday's low of $1.5914. They reported bids around $1.5800,
though a fall below that level would leave the July low of
$1.5781 in view.
"The UK has a lot of problems of its own, with the economy
sub-trend and really struggling, while the market keeps pushing
back expectations for an interest rate rise. All of these will
continue to weigh on sterling," said Geraldine Concagh economist
at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
There was little market reaction to data showing UK factory
gate inflation higher than expected in August despite a sharp
fall in input prices.
Economists expect the BoE will need to see a marked fall in
inflation before embarking on more QE.