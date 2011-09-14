* Sterling falls to 8-month low of $1.5706 versus dollar

* Concerns over UK economic growth weighing on the pound

* Mounting calls for more QE hitting currency; UK labour data due

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month lows versus a broadly firmer dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns over the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK growth, which could force the Bank of England to adopt another round of monetary stimulus.

The dollar rose broadly versus a currency basket to trade with gains of around 0.3 percent for the day as mounting worries over the euro zone's debt problems pushed investors away from riskier currencies.

The pound fell to $1.5706 in early European dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it was testing support placed around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the October 2010 lows around $1.5650 seen as a stronger cushion.

"If the euro area gets toppled, export led growth is not going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."

Sterling was last trading with losses of around 0.3 percent at $1.5730.

The euro traded with gains of around 0.1 percent versus sterling at 86.75 pence. Traders said a large 87.00 option expiry may act as a pull on the pair into the 1400 GMT cut-off.

The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling pressure amid speculation over the potential for a Greek default and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.

The euro did manage to garner some support on Wednesday after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the Commission will soon present options for the introduction of euro bonds, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.

Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a string of weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could force the BoE into pumping more money into the economy to try and stimulate growth.

"With continued calls for further stimulus measures rising by the day, it appears that momentum is building for further QE from the Bank of England," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC

Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to be left on hold at least until the end of 2012 in spite of stubbornly high inflation. Data on Tuesday showed annual CPI inflation in picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July. .

UK employment data is due for release at 0830 GMT, with analysts expecting average earnings to rise a touch in July from the previous 2.6 percent increase, while August's claimant count is expected to come in near July's reading of 37,100, which was the biggest rise since May 2009.

A weak set of labour market data would increase the pressure on the Bank of England to consider a fresh round of asset purchases to boost the economy. (Editing by Toby Chopra)