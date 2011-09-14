* Sterling falls to 8-month low of $1.5706 versus dollar
* Concerns over UK economic growth weighing on the pound
* Mounting calls for more QE hitting currency; UK labour
data due
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month
lows versus a broadly firmer dollar on Wednesday, hit by
concerns over the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK
growth, which could force the Bank of England to adopt another
round of monetary stimulus.
The dollar rose broadly versus a currency basket to trade
with gains of around 0.3 percent for the day as mounting
worries over the euro zone's debt problems pushed investors away
from riskier currencies.
The pound fell to $1.5706 in early European
dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it was
testing support placed around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708,
with the October 2010 lows around $1.5650 seen as a stronger
cushion.
"If the euro area gets toppled, export led growth is not
going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency
strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on
growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global
growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."
Sterling was last trading with losses of around 0.3 percent
at $1.5730.
The euro traded with gains of around 0.1 percent versus
sterling at 86.75 pence. Traders said a large 87.00
option expiry may act as a pull on the pair into the 1400 GMT
cut-off.
The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on
Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling
pressure amid speculation over the potential for a Greek default
and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.
The euro did manage to garner some support on Wednesday
after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
Commission will soon present options for the introduction of
euro bonds, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.
Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a string of
weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could
force the BoE into pumping more money into the economy to try
and stimulate growth.
"With continued calls for further stimulus measures rising
by the day, it appears that momentum is building for further QE
from the Bank of England," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC
Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to be left on
hold at least until the end of 2012 in spite of stubbornly high
inflation. Data on Tuesday showed annual CPI inflation in
picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July.
UK employment data is due for release at 0830 GMT, with
analysts expecting average earnings to rise a touch in July
from the previous 2.6 percent increase, while August's claimant
count is expected to come in near July's reading of 37,100,
which was the biggest rise since May 2009.
A weak set of labour market data would increase the pressure
on the Bank of England to consider a fresh round of asset
purchases to boost the economy.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)