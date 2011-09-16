* Sterling back within sight of 8-month lows versus dollar
* Comments on quantitative easing put pressure back on pound
* MPC minutes in focus next week as QE debate hots up
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling slipped against the
dollar on Friday to trade within sight of 8-month lows, hit by
signs Bank of England officials were inching toward more UK
monetary stimulus as investors watched events in the euro zone
closely.
The pound, along with other perceived higher-risk
currencies, jumped on Thursday when central banks stepped in to
relieve stresses on dollar funding in Europe's banking
system.
Dealers said focus would continue to be on events in Europe,
with finance ministers meeting in Poland amid hopes U.S.
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner may prod them towards more
aggressive action on the debt crisis.
Comments from British Business Secretary Vince Cable on the
potential need for more quantitative easing to prevent weak
demand threatening Britain's fragile economy echoed similar
suggestions from Bank of England policymakers Charlie Bean and
Martin Weale and put some pressure back on the pound.
Sterling was down around 0.2 percent for the day against the
dollar at $1.5760 after rising to $1.5869 on Thursday
in reaction to the co-ordinated central bank announcement.
It was back within sight of an eight-month low of $1.5706
hit on Wednesday when weak domestic data combined with negative
risk sentiment surrounding the euro zone crisis.
"Comments on QE from Bean, Cable and Weale have put sterling
a little on the back foot, but I think it should be well
supported around $1.5700/1.5680," said Adrian Schmidt, currency
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
Traders said a break of this week's lows could open up a
deeper correction for the pound towards support at $1.5485, the
50 percent retracement of sterling's 2010-2011 rally.
A broadly weaker euro fell 0.3 percent against the pound to
87.54 pence having climbed to 87.90 the previous day. Technical
analysts said the outlook for the euro had improved after a
break above the 200-day moving average earlier in the week
around 87 pence, while resistance was the 55-day at 87.85.
Bank of England policy minutes from this month's meeting
will be watched next Wednesday for signs of whether greater
emphasis was placed on the need for more monetary stimulus.
"The QE discussion is gaining momentum in the UK and is
likely to keep GBP under pressure," said Morgan Stanley analysts
in a note.
"Hence, the MPC minutes over the coming week are of
importance. A shift to the dovish side is expected, but the
market pricing may have gone too far at this point, in our view.
Markets expect interest rates to remain around historic lows
at least until the end of 2012, with some further easing of
policy also being factored in.
