* Sterling inches up on buying by Swiss names
* Offers said to be above $1.5750, euro/GBP falls
* BoE minutes could put sterling under pressure
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling inched up from lows
against the dollar on Tuesday on technical factors and buying by
large Swiss investors, but analysts said it would run out of
steam again as chances of more monetary stimulus in the UK grow.
The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.5704, bouncing from its
eight-month low of $1.5632 struck on Monday. Traders
cited offers at $1.5725 and then at $1.5750, with support near
its recent lows.
Traders said sterling appeared oversold on daily momentum
charts, helping it benefit from an unwinding of short positions.
"Despite yesterday's lows we could well see a rebound, which
could well be triggered by a close beyond $1.5780," said Michael
Hewson, market analyst at CMC.
He added that sterling could still fall towards $1.5485 --
the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May
20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011 -- "but we
could get a sharp short squeeze first."
The pound also moved higher against the euro, which was
marginally lower at 87.12 pence , hovering near
Tuesday's 200-day moving average of 87.03 pence.
The common currency came under fresh pressure on Tuesday
after Standard and Poor's cut its debt rating on Italy and on
persistent worries about the euro zone banking sector, though
European stocks rose on technical factors.
The dollar and the yen have made sizeable gains in recent
sessions as worries about contagion from the euro zone debt
crisis and concerns about slowing global growth drove investors
to unwind exposure to riskier assets and high-yielding
currencies.
"Sterling is still a high-beta currency with the UK having a
good deal of exposure to the euro zone," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency analyst at Barclays Capital.
Speculation that Bank of England minutes, due on Wednesday,
will indicate more policymakers are considering further
quantitative easing, which would expand the BoE's balance sheet
and would be seen as negative for the UK currency.
Investors have been starting to price in such a move as
recent comments from policymakers appear to signal they are
increasingly ready to vote for further monetary stimulus to
boost lacklustre UK economic growth.
"While our base case scenario is that the BoE will not
resort to QE, the probability has nonetheless increased in the
past few weeks," said Barcap's Subbarao.
"If the MPC resorts to more QE, sterling will weaken. There
is a difference when the Fed opted for QE1 as investors still
preferred to hold the dollar for liquidity. That cannot be said
to be the case for sterling, and therefore more QE will lead to
a weaker pound."
The dollar, in contrast, has been buoyed by expectations the
Federal Reserve will resort to 'Operation Twist' to boost the
flagging U.S. economy -- not boosting its balance sheet but
seeking instead to keep rates at the long end lower by
purchasing longer-dated Treasuries and selling short-dated
bonds.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)