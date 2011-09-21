* Sterling falls; BoE mins eyed to see if more voted for QE
* Pound could test 8-month low of $1.5632, next level
$1.5487
* But no extra vote for QE could see the pound rebound
* UK public finance data also due, US Fed meeting in focus
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Wednesday and was expected to drop further if Bank of England
minutes show a growing view among policymakers that more
stimulus may be needed.
The pound was vulnerable to a drop below Monday's 8-month
low of $1.5632 if the minutes -- due at 0830 GMT -- reveal any
other of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee joined Adam
Posen in voting for more quantitative easing.
However, analysts and traders said with many in the market
positioned for a downbeat set of minutes, sterling could rebound
higher as investors cover short positions if there was no
additional vote for more easing.
The UK currency was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.5694 , with near-term resistance at $1.5768, the
high struck on Monday.
"The market is positioned for dovish minutes and half
positioned for one or more extra votes for QE," said Adrian
Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.
"If we don't get any more votes for QE then sterling will go
up and if we do it will go down".
A drop below Monday's low could see the pound target a fall
to $1.5487 -- the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230
struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April
2011.
Schmidt added that if Adam Posen was still the only MPC
member voting for QE, sterling could benefit from a broadly
weaker dollar ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy
meeting later.
Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to
"Operation Twist" to support the flagging U.S. economy, whereby
it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds,
pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and
individuals.
GLOOMY UK OULOOK
Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears
about the UK economic outlook.
On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its
growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6
percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer
confidence hitting a four-month low.
In August, external MPC member Martin Weale and BoE chief
economist Spencer Dale ditched their call for a rate hike, and
the minutes showed that some members mulled the merit of more
quantitative easing as the growth outlook darkened.
"The UK government seems less likely for now to consider
rethinking its (aggressive) fiscal austerity plans despite the
rapidly deteriorating growth prospects. Investors therefore
continue to expect the BoE to respond to any further worsening
in the economic outlook by adding to its asset purchases,"
analysts at Citi said in a note.
Also due on Wednesday will be UK public finance data for
August, while BoE policymaker Spencer Dale is scheduled to speak
at 1130 GMT.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 87.13 pence,
hovering around its 200-day moving average at 87.05 pence. A
firm break above there could see it test the 55-day moving
average around 87.70 pence and last week's high of 87.905.
Against the yen, sterling traded at 119.84 yen ,
close to this week's low of 119.42 yen, its weakest since early
2009.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)