* Sterling falls; BoE mins eyed to see if more voted for QE

* Pound could test 8-month low of $1.5632, next level $1.5487

* But no extra vote for QE could see the pound rebound

* UK public finance data also due, US Fed meeting in focus

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell against the dollar on Wednesday and was expected to drop further if Bank of England minutes show a growing view among policymakers that more stimulus may be needed.

The pound was vulnerable to a drop below Monday's 8-month low of $1.5632 if the minutes -- due at 0830 GMT -- reveal any other of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee joined Adam Posen in voting for more quantitative easing.

However, analysts and traders said with many in the market positioned for a downbeat set of minutes, sterling could rebound higher as investors cover short positions if there was no additional vote for more easing.

The UK currency was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5694 , with near-term resistance at $1.5768, the high struck on Monday.

"The market is positioned for dovish minutes and half positioned for one or more extra votes for QE," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"If we don't get any more votes for QE then sterling will go up and if we do it will go down".

A drop below Monday's low could see the pound target a fall to $1.5487 -- the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.

Schmidt added that if Adam Posen was still the only MPC member voting for QE, sterling could benefit from a broadly weaker dollar ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting later.

Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to "Operation Twist" to support the flagging U.S. economy, whereby it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds, pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and individuals.

GLOOMY UK OULOOK

Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears about the UK economic outlook.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6 percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer confidence hitting a four-month low.

In August, external MPC member Martin Weale and BoE chief economist Spencer Dale ditched their call for a rate hike, and the minutes showed that some members mulled the merit of more quantitative easing as the growth outlook darkened.

"The UK government seems less likely for now to consider rethinking its (aggressive) fiscal austerity plans despite the rapidly deteriorating growth prospects. Investors therefore continue to expect the BoE to respond to any further worsening in the economic outlook by adding to its asset purchases," analysts at Citi said in a note.

Also due on Wednesday will be UK public finance data for August, while BoE policymaker Spencer Dale is scheduled to speak at 1130 GMT.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 87.13 pence, hovering around its 200-day moving average at 87.05 pence. A firm break above there could see it test the 55-day moving average around 87.70 pence and last week's high of 87.905.

Against the yen, sterling traded at 119.84 yen , close to this week's low of 119.42 yen, its weakest since early 2009. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)