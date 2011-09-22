* Sterling falls to 8-1/2 month low vs dollar, record low
versus yen
* Fed warning on economy fuels flight to liquid U.S. dollar
* QE seen more likely in UK after dovish BoE minutes
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling fell to an 8-1/2 month
low against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of significant
weakness in the U.S. economy, prompting investors to sell
riskier currencies.
The pound tumbled to $1.5440 versus the highly
liquid U.S. dollar, its lowest level since Jan. 7. Against the
safe haven yen, sterling hit a record low of 118.00
on trading platform EBS.
Many market players said the sharp falls looked overdone and
there was potential for some short-term profit taking on the
dollar. But the outlook remained bleak after Bank of England
minutes on Wednesday flagged increasing readiness from
policymakers to ease monetary policy further.
The U.S. Federal Reserve warned of "significant downside
risks" to the U.S. economy but stopped short of expanding its
own balance sheet through more easing, sparking sharp falls in
risk-related currencies including the pound.
Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5460. It tumbled
from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday, with downside support seen
at $1.5347, the December 2010 low.
"I think the extent of the fall does suggest room for some
sort of bounce back. That said, in this very very tense
environment, demand for the dollar is going to be very strong,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Because there is a risk the euro zone crisis might
intensify there will be downside risk to cable for quite a
while. However, that does not mean we cannot have some small
rallies."
Sterling is likely to track euro falls versus the dollar if
the euro zone debt crisis intensifies because of the UK's close
trade and banking links with the currency bloc.
It could see some upside against the euro itself, however,
and was last trading flat on the day at 87.55 pence.
. Technical resistance to euro gains comes in at
87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average.
Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears
about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep
slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh
deficit-cutting measures. Those concerns have raised
expectations that more monetary easing in the UK is inevitable.
BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker to vote
for an extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but
Wednesday's minutes showed most members felt the case had
strengthened for more asset purchases immediately.
In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said
concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not
prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost
the economy.
Quantitative easing is widely seen to be negative for the
pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency.
A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that
the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent
chance of more QE by November.
Market players said QE speculation helped fuel the sell off
in sterling and although there could be some consolidation
around current levels, they would be looking for further
downside in the pound versus the dollar.
"Cable has come a long way in short space of time. I expect
to see some profit-taking but selling the rally is still my
preferred way," said a London-based spot trader.