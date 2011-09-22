* Sterling falls to 8-1/2 month low vs dollar, record low versus yen

* Fed warning on economy fuels flight to liquid U.S. dollar

* QE seen more likely in UK after dovish BoE minutes

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling fell to an 8-1/2 month low against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of significant weakness in the U.S. economy, prompting investors to sell riskier currencies.

The pound tumbled to $1.5440 versus the highly liquid U.S. dollar, its lowest level since Jan. 7. Against the safe haven yen, sterling hit a record low of 118.00 on trading platform EBS.

Many market players said the sharp falls looked overdone and there was potential for some short-term profit taking on the dollar. But the outlook remained bleak after Bank of England minutes on Wednesday flagged increasing readiness from policymakers to ease monetary policy further.

The U.S. Federal Reserve warned of "significant downside risks" to the U.S. economy but stopped short of expanding its own balance sheet through more easing, sparking sharp falls in risk-related currencies including the pound.

Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5460. It tumbled from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday, with downside support seen at $1.5347, the December 2010 low.

"I think the extent of the fall does suggest room for some sort of bounce back. That said, in this very very tense environment, demand for the dollar is going to be very strong," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Because there is a risk the euro zone crisis might intensify there will be downside risk to cable for quite a while. However, that does not mean we cannot have some small rallies."

Sterling is likely to track euro falls versus the dollar if the euro zone debt crisis intensifies because of the UK's close trade and banking links with the currency bloc.

It could see some upside against the euro itself, however, and was last trading flat on the day at 87.55 pence. . Technical resistance to euro gains comes in at 87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average.

Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh deficit-cutting measures. Those concerns have raised expectations that more monetary easing in the UK is inevitable.

BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but Wednesday's minutes showed most members felt the case had strengthened for more asset purchases immediately.

In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost the economy.

Quantitative easing is widely seen to be negative for the pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency.

A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent chance of more QE by November.

Market players said QE speculation helped fuel the sell off in sterling and although there could be some consolidation around current levels, they would be looking for further downside in the pound versus the dollar.

"Cable has come a long way in short space of time. I expect to see some profit-taking but selling the rally is still my preferred way," said a London-based spot trader.