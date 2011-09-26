* Sterling rises to 12-day high vs weak euro

* But seen vulnerable to a test of its 1-yr low vs dollar

* Speech by BoE's Broadbent awaited for any comment on QE

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 26 Sterling firmed against the euro on Monday as the single currency was sold broadly on mounting doubts that Europe would be able to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The pound dipped against the dollar, however, as riskier assets came under broad selling pressure. It remained vulnerable to a test of last week's one-year low of $1.5326 on concerns a fragile UK economy could prompt the Bank of England to resort to more monetary easing.

Market participants awaited a speech by Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent at 0830 GMT and analysts said further negative comments on the economy and hints of more quantitative easing could see the pound drop.

The euro was down 0.5 percent at 86.91 pence, below its 200-day moving average around 87.08 pence and having hit a 12-day low of 86.525 pence.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5449. A drop below $1.54 would open room for a test of last week's lows, analysts said.

"Euro/sterling could see a bounce towards 87.50 (pence) if we see continued dovishness from the MPC," said Lauren Rosborough, currency strategist at Westpac.

For the moment, however, she said with the focus on the euro zone and on EU leaders' proposals to shore up the European Financial Stability Fund, sterling was left sidelined until further negative news emerged out of the UK.

Sterling was also seen vulnerable if the euro zone's debt crisis worsened, given the close ties between the UK economy and the UK banking sector with the euro zone.

Traders said the pound may find some support, however, as a UK clearer is expected to conduct its quarterly dividend transaction on Monday.

"A move towards $1.5190 in the near term remains the probable longer term outcome; however cable shorts need to be aware that a move beyond $1.5500 could well see a move back towards $1.5640," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

Sterling has been under pressure since the minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting flagged an increased readiness to ease monetary policy further.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators sharply increased net short sterling positions to their largest since February 2010 in the week to Sept. 20.