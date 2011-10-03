* Sterling hits one-week low versus dollar of $1.5490
* European banking concerns hit demand for riskier
currencies
* Euro/sterling at 3-week low; UK manufacturing PMI due
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Monday as mounting concerns over the health of Europe's
banking sector prompted further risk reduction, with the
prospect of more UK monetary easing as early as this week also
weighing.
Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia - heavily
exposed to loans to Greece -- fell sharply as French and Belgian
finance ministers readied for a meeting to discuss ways to shore
up its troubled balance sheet. News that Athens had missed
deficit targets also hit risk sentiment.
"You'd want to be short of sterling against the dollar with
the negative risk sentiment this morning, overlayed with a
reasonable probability of more quantitative easing for the UK
economy this week," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at
CIBC.
"I wouldn't be surprised if sterling was trading back
towards $1.5325 ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision."
Sterling traded with losses of around 0.35 percent against
the dollar at $1.5530 after slipping to a one-week low
of $1.5490 in earlier deals. The September low of $1.5325 was
seen as the next key downside target.
The pound has struggled in recent weeks as a faltering UK
economy and worries over global growth put pressure on the Bank
of England's Monetary Policy Committee to restart its asset
purchase programme, with some traders speculating the bank will
resume easing at this Thursday's MPC meeting.
Options traders reported growing demand for downside
sterling options in the $1.50/1.51 area in anticipation of more
QE.
"There's a much higher probability that QE will be restarted
in November to coincide with the BoE inflation report but weak
PMIs this week will add to the case for more easing on
Thursday," said Stretch.
UK manufacturing PMI data is due for release at 0828 GMT,
expected to show a further contraction to the lowest reading in
more than two years, with construction and service sector
surveys also due this week.
Monday's PMI index for the euro zone showed the region's
manufacturing contraction deepened in September, as new orders
shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.
Sterling traded with slight gains against the euro at 85.80
pence after rising to a three-week high of 85.61 earlier
. Technical analysts said the 200-week moving average
at 85.05 was key support, while a break below the September
trough of 85.31 would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low.
"Under a worst-case scenario or even in the event of a
gradual, further deterioration in euro area financial
conditions, EUR/GBP could break into the 0.78-0.83 range," said
Stephen Gallo, Head of Market Analysis at Schneider FX.
"By the time that range comes into view - if it comes into
view - we may have already witnessed another round of BoE asset
purchases."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)