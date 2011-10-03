* Sterling hits one-week low versus dollar of $1.5490

* European banking concerns hit demand for riskier currencies

* Euro/sterling at 3-week low; UK manufacturing PMI due

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday as mounting concerns over the health of Europe's banking sector prompted further risk reduction, with the prospect of more UK monetary easing as early as this week also weighing.

Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia - heavily exposed to loans to Greece -- fell sharply as French and Belgian finance ministers readied for a meeting to discuss ways to shore up its troubled balance sheet. News that Athens had missed deficit targets also hit risk sentiment.

"You'd want to be short of sterling against the dollar with the negative risk sentiment this morning, overlayed with a reasonable probability of more quantitative easing for the UK economy this week," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"I wouldn't be surprised if sterling was trading back towards $1.5325 ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision."

Sterling traded with losses of around 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.5530 after slipping to a one-week low of $1.5490 in earlier deals. The September low of $1.5325 was seen as the next key downside target.

The pound has struggled in recent weeks as a faltering UK economy and worries over global growth put pressure on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee to restart its asset purchase programme, with some traders speculating the bank will resume easing at this Thursday's MPC meeting.

Options traders reported growing demand for downside sterling options in the $1.50/1.51 area in anticipation of more QE.

"There's a much higher probability that QE will be restarted in November to coincide with the BoE inflation report but weak PMIs this week will add to the case for more easing on Thursday," said Stretch.

UK manufacturing PMI data is due for release at 0828 GMT, expected to show a further contraction to the lowest reading in more than two years, with construction and service sector surveys also due this week.

Monday's PMI index for the euro zone showed the region's manufacturing contraction deepened in September, as new orders shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.

Sterling traded with slight gains against the euro at 85.80 pence after rising to a three-week high of 85.61 earlier . Technical analysts said the 200-week moving average at 85.05 was key support, while a break below the September trough of 85.31 would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low.

"Under a worst-case scenario or even in the event of a gradual, further deterioration in euro area financial conditions, EUR/GBP could break into the 0.78-0.83 range," said Stephen Gallo, Head of Market Analysis at Schneider FX.

"By the time that range comes into view - if it comes into view - we may have already witnessed another round of BoE asset purchases." (Editing by John Stonestreet)