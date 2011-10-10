* Sterling lags euro which rise after Merkel/Sarkozy pledge

* Pound gains versus dollar on better risk sentiment

* Knee-jerk negative reaction to QE wears thin

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 10 Sterling fell against a broadly firmer euro on Monday which rose on short-covering after leaders of Germany and France promised a new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks, though the pound was able to edge higher against a weaker U.S. dollar.

Sterling continued to hold well above last Thursday's lows which were hit in response to the Bank of England restarting its asset purchase scheme earlier than expected to try and stimulate demand in Britain's ailing economy.

Analysts said a lack of new UK data or newsflow meant moves in the pound were largely driven by swings in risk appetite, with the knee-jerk negative reaction to the surprise timing of more quantitative easing wearing off.

"Sterling's underperformance against euro today is driven by optimism in response to the Merkel/Sarkozy meeting over the weekend, and I think that move can continue towards 87 pence," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

The meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy offered no details, but drew a pledge to do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe, giving a gentle boost to risk sentiment. .

The euro was up around 0.7 percent against the pound at 86.56 pence, off last week's high of 87.35. Technical analysts said a break above the 200-day moving average at 87.13 would be needed to open up further topside potential.

"Normally more QE would be negative for a currency, but given most of the major central banks are contemplating more easing themselves, it's not weighing on the pound as much this time around," said Derks.

Sterling was up around 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5600 , well above a 14-month low of $1.5270 hit in the wake of the BoE's QE announcement. Traders reported offers in the $1.5650 region, with a break above the late September high of $1.5716 needed for fresh buying momentum.

"Risk appetite will continue to largely influence moves in GBP/USD, and with QE already announced, GBP downside looks limited against the dollar," said fx analysts at Lloyds in a note.

Traders added the recovery in sterling from its post-BoE lows had been driven by profit taking and short-covering, with latest IMM positioning showing extreme short positions, making any further losses difficult in the near-term. (Editing by Toby Chopra)