* Asian sovereign buying seen supporting cable

* Some profit taking after risk rally on Monday

* UK industrial, manufacturing data due 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 11 Sterling was steady versus the dollar on Tuesday, holding gains made the previous session during a rally in risk assets, but looked vulnerable ahead of UK manufacturing output data that is expected to reinforce a gloomy economic picture.

Sterling was trading flat on the day at $1.5659 , with a UK clearer buying from around $1.5620 on behalf of an Asian sovereign, traders said. There was also interest to take profit, however, after the pound hit $1.5689 on Monday, its highest level in almost two weeks.

The pound has rallied since hitting a 14-month low last week on news the Bank of England would restart its asset purchase scheme, known as quantitative easing (QE), sooner than expected to try and kick-start Britain's ailing economy.

But analysts said the market was expecting UK industrial and manufacturing data, due at 0830 GMT, to surprise to the downside . Comments by BoE policymaker David Miles defending QE also added to the impression UK monetary policy may remain extremely loose for some time.

"If we get weak data that is likely to undermine the position of the pound and we also had Miles talking about the benefits of QE. It seems to be a very, very accommodative BoE," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But part of the price action we are seeing is also a function of moves in euro/dollar that have caused cable to push higher. There has been a bit of profit taking ahead of the $1.57 level."

The euro remained within sight of last week's high of 87.35 pence against the pound, last trading up 0.2 percent at 87.18 pence .

Technical analysts said a break of 87.35, where traders cited offers, would open the door to a test of the Sept. 21 high at 87.95 pence.

Investors had bought the single currency, along with other perceived riskier currencies, during the previous session on optimism euro zone policymakers would formulate a new plan to solve the region's debt crisis after Germany and France pledged to do so on Sunday.

But some analysts warned both sterling and the euro were vulnerable to selling versus the dollar if policymakers disappoint markets as they have done in the past, or the Slovak parliament votes against expanding the euro zone bailout fund.

"A the moment the correlations between policy and FX are pretty high, markets are trading the euro zone headlines," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. (Editing by Susan Fenton)