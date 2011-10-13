* Sterling falls vs dollar but stays close to 4-week high
* Resistance seen ahead of $1.58
* Pound dips vs euro, weak economy seen weighing
* BoE's Bean says more QE possible; UK trade data at 0830
GMT
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 13 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Thursday, staying close to a four-week high hit the previous
day although analysts said worries about the fragility of the UK
economy would limit scope for further gains.
These concerns were highlighted by Wednesday's data showing
the number of unemployed at its highest since 1994, while the
central bank's decision to implement more quantitative easing
was expected to remain a negative factor for sterling.
The pound was down 0.25 percent at $1.5708 , with
near-term resistance seen at the 100-week moving average at
$1.5783 and the previous day's high around $1.5797, with talk of
an options barrier at $1.58.
Comments by BoE policymaker Charlie Bean, who said in a
newspaper interview on Thursday that the BoE could expand its QE
programme if it deemed it necessary, helped weigh on the UK
currency.
Sterling has recovered strongly from a 14-month low of
$1.5270 last week after the Bank of England announced it would
restart its asset purchase programme, fuelled by a squeeze of
hefty short positions in the currency.
It has also benefited in tandem with gains in the euro
against the dollar as markets have tentatively become more
optimistic about European leaders' determination to tackle the
euro zone's debt crisis.
"Generally the pound is trading in line with risk assets, so
that when there's an improvement in sentiment it tends to
outperform," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
He said the pound could see more gains against the dollar as
investors continue to cut previous short positions, but said it
would stay capped below $1.60 and would move back lower again
once these positions had been adjusted.
Sterling also weakened against the euro, which was up 0.1
percent at 87.64 pence , not far from its late
September high around 87.95 pence and just shy of the 100-day
moving average and Wednesday's high around 87.86 pence.
UK trade data at 0830 GMT was not expected to have much of
an impact on sterling, though it could add to evidence of a
fragile economy and further dampen hopes for an export-led
recovery in the UK.
Britain's goods trade deficit is expected to narrow slightly
to 8.8 billion pounds in August, although this would still be
above the average 8 billion-pound gap seen between January and
July.
"$1.58 remains a significant short term technical barrier
(for sterling/dollar), suggesting euro/sterling is biased higher
from here in the absence of a much better than expected trade
number this morning," Lloyds analysts said in a note.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)