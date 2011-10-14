* Sterling in sight on 1-month high versus dollar

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 14 Sterling was near a one-month high versus the dollar on Friday, supported by euro/dollar's strong weekly performance, but weakness in the UK economy which forced the Bank of England to pursue more easing measures kept it in check against the euro.

A lack of UK data left the near-term focus squarely on events in the euro zone, with G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Paris to discuss the euro zone's debt crisis.

"Against the dollar, sterling has been led higher by the euro this week, which is dominating market price action," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com

"But the pound is showing its true colours against the stronger currencies like the euro and the Australian dollar. I think that's a QE driven move," she added.

Sterling was close to flat for the day at $1.5757, hovering near a one-month high of $1.5798 hit on Wednesday. It hit a session high of $1.5797 early on Friday, with traders saying option-related offers were preventing it from breaking above $1.5800 for now.

On the downside, traders reported bids in the $1.5730 region with stop-losses below.

The pound remained well above a 14-month low of $1.5270 hit in a knee-jerk sell-off after the Bank of England restarted its asset purchase scheme last week, in an effort to stimulate demand in the ailing British economy.

The subsequent recovery has been exacerbated by a squeeze of short sterling positions, but market players said worries over the health of the British economy which had prompted more quantitative easing meant sterling would struggle against higher-yielding currencies.

Sterling/Aussie for example has shed over four percent since the QE announcement .

The euro was roughly flat for the day at 87.34 pence after hitting a three-week high of 87.81 on Wednesday.

The shared currency has risen broadly on short-covering and was on track for its best weekly performance against the dollar since January, on cautious optimism that euro zone leaders may be reaching a plan to resolve the debt crisis which has engulfed the euro zone.

"Sterling now looks likely to gain against the USD from any EUR positive sentiment, but at these levels of EUR/GBP and GBP/USD it should have limited downside on more negative news, helped by the fact that UK QE is already in the market," said fx analysts at Lloyds in a note. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)