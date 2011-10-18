* Sterling edges higher versus dollar

* Euro struggles on diminishing hopes of summit solution

* Inflation data at 0830 GMT could hurt pound: analysts

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling crept higher versus the dollar on Tuesday, regaining some ground after falls the previous session, but looked vulnerable ahead of economic data that could confirm worries of slowing growth and high inflation in the UK.

The pound was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5762. A large U.S. bank cited as a seller, pulling sterling down from a session high of $1.5822. Despite the selling interest, the pound still managed to pare some losses from the previous session when it tracked weakness in the euro.

Market players said moves in euro/dollar were likely to remain a strong influence on sterling ahead of an EU summit on Oct. 23. Investor hopes that the summit can provide a solution to the euro zone debt crisis have ebbed since last week, weighing on riskier currencies versus the dollar.

On the domestic front, sterling investors will focus on retail sales and CPI inflation data at 0830 GMT to gauge the health of the UK economy.

Expectations are for annual inflation to be running close to 5 percent, but analysts said that number was unlikely to support the pound after the Bank of England moved to bolster the economy with more quantitative easing earlier this month.

Higher inflation is usually seen as currency positive if central banks tighten monetary policy to combat it. The BoE, however, is considered firmly dovish as a result of its stance on QE, which floods the market with pounds, decreasing demand.

"This time around a higher inflation print could be negative for the pound because it would reinforce the impression we are going to be in a period of higher inflation and lower growth for a long while," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Morgan Stanley said there could be a knee-jerk rally in the pound if CPI data surprises to the upside, before a significant pullback. The bank's strategists put out a short sterling trading recommendation, advising an entry level of $1.5815, with a target of $1.5275 and stop at $1.5855.

PRE-SUMMIT JITTERS

The single currency was last down 0.4 percent at 86.94 pence as investors pared back expectations for a solution from the upcoming EU summit. Traders cited downside stops at 86.90 pence.

Analysts said the euro was nearing strong support around 86.70 pence, the late September lows, and a high inflation print could see the euro bounce higher from that level.

"We have a battle of the uglies with euro and sterling but if data does surprise negatively we may see euro/sterling pop higher on that support," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at Societe Generale. (Editing by Anna Willard)