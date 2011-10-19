* Sterling up 0.3 percent on day at $1.5755

* Supported by risk appetite but economic weakness weighs

* BoE minutes expected to show unanimous vote for QE

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by a positive tone in risk sentiment, but it was vulnerable to weakness with market players anticipating a dovish set of Bank of England policy minutes would keep the currency under pressure.

Minutes from the October meeting of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee will be released at 0830 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast they would show the MPC voted unanimously for the 75-billion-pound extension of its asset purchase programme.

The pound was undermined on Tuesday by data showing UK consumer price inflation rose to 5.2 percent in September, a three-year high, at a time when unemployment is rising and consumer sentiment remains fragile.

Sterling managed to steady at $1.5755 on Wednesday, up 0.3 percent on the day, as European stocks made early gains, but market players said further upside would be limited.

"It's tough to be anything other than a seller of sterling unless the risk environment improves dramatically," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"The MPC minutes will underline the scale of the problems the UK is facing in terms of the squeeze on consumer incomes and the prevailing wind is blowing strongly in favour of more monetary stimulus," he said.

Near-term resistance for the pound was at this month's high of $1.5815, coinciding with a trendline taken from the August high, which comes in around the same area.

"The market may try push higher in cable but I'll be wanting to fade into any move above 1.5820-40," said a London-based trader.

The euro was up slightly on the day at 87.55 pence, with the single currency gaining support ahead of this weekend's EU summit on hopes plans to boost the euro zone's bailout fund will be announced.

A media report on Tuesday said an agreement on the bailout fund had been reached but two senior euro zone officials said no agreement was in place yet.

Traders reported offers into the 88.00 area with stop-losses placed at 88.20. A break above 87.97 would take the single currency to it highest in six-weeks against the pound.

QUANTITATIVE EASING

Analysts said there was a slim chance of a lone MPC dissenter voting against the need for more quantitative easing, but this would be unlikely to alter the view that more stimulus may be needed in the future.

"In regards to the minutes today, we expect the whole MPC to have voted for the additional asset purchases, with the possible exception of Spencer Dale," analysts at RBC said in a note.

Until August this year Dale had been in a minority of MPC members who supported higher interest rates.

In a speech on Tuesday, Governor Mervyn King defended the decision to launch another round of quantitative easing, citing a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as threatening the MPC's strategy of rebalancing the UK economy. (Editing by Susan Fenton)