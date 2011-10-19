* Sterling up 0.3 percent on day at $1.5755
* Supported by risk appetite but economic weakness weighs
* BoE minutes expected to show unanimous vote for QE
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling edged up against the
dollar on Wednesday, supported by a positive tone in risk
sentiment, but it was vulnerable to weakness with market players
anticipating a dovish set of Bank of England policy minutes
would keep the currency under pressure.
Minutes from the October meeting of the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee will be released at 0830 GMT. A Reuters poll
forecast they would show the MPC voted unanimously for the
75-billion-pound extension of its asset purchase programme.
The pound was undermined on Tuesday by data showing UK
consumer price inflation rose to 5.2 percent in September, a
three-year high, at a time when unemployment is rising and
consumer sentiment remains fragile.
Sterling managed to steady at $1.5755 on Wednesday,
up 0.3 percent on the day, as European stocks made early gains,
but market players said further upside would be limited.
"It's tough to be anything other than a seller of sterling
unless the risk environment improves dramatically," said Jeremy
Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
"The MPC minutes will underline the scale of the problems
the UK is facing in terms of the squeeze on consumer incomes and
the prevailing wind is blowing strongly in favour of more
monetary stimulus," he said.
Near-term resistance for the pound was at this month's high
of $1.5815, coinciding with a trendline taken from the August
high, which comes in around the same area.
"The market may try push higher in cable but I'll be wanting
to fade into any move above 1.5820-40," said a London-based
trader.
The euro was up slightly on the day at 87.55
pence, with the single currency gaining support ahead of this
weekend's EU summit on hopes plans to boost the euro zone's
bailout fund will be announced.
A media report on Tuesday said an agreement on the bailout
fund had been reached but two senior euro zone officials said no
agreement was in place yet.
Traders reported offers into the 88.00 area with stop-losses
placed at 88.20. A break above 87.97 would take the single
currency to it highest in six-weeks against the pound.
QUANTITATIVE EASING
Analysts said there was a slim chance of a lone MPC
dissenter voting against the need for more quantitative easing,
but this would be unlikely to alter the view that more stimulus
may be needed in the future.
"In regards to the minutes today, we expect the whole MPC to
have voted for the additional asset purchases, with the possible
exception of Spencer Dale," analysts at RBC said in a note.
Until August this year Dale had been in a minority of MPC
members who supported higher interest rates.
In a speech on Tuesday, Governor Mervyn King defended the
decision to launch another round of quantitative easing, citing
a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as
threatening the MPC's strategy of rebalancing the UK economy.
