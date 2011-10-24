* Sterling hits six-week high vs dollar of $1.6001
* Traders cite short covering in pound
* Bids cited above $1.6120, support at $1.5940
LONDON, Oct 24 Sterling rose to a fresh six-week
high versus a weak dollar on Friday, boosted by an unwinding of
bearish bets in perceived riskier currencies on rising
expectations EU leaders may move closer to resolving the euro
zone debt crisis.
The pound was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5975,
having risen to $1.6001 -- its highest since Sept. 9 -- in early
trading. Traders cited bids above $1.6020 with near term
resistance at $1.6048, its 100-day moving average.
On the downside, support is at around $1.5940 -- the 50
percent retracement of the move down from $1.6618 on August 19
to its 14-month low of $1.5270 hit on Oct. 6.
"We are seeing a bout of short covering that has helped
sterling rise above $1.60 and the euro/dollar above $1.3950,"
said Sebastien Galy, currency analyst at Societe Generale.
"We should see the dollar coming under a bit more pressure
as long positions are unwound and that should see sterling
supported around the $1.60 area."
The pound gained along with the euro and global stocks on
optimism European leaders will be able to hammer out a solution
to the debt crisis over the next few days.
At a summit on Sunday, the EU neared an agreement on bank
capitalisation and Germany and France came closer to a deal to
leverage the euro area's rescue fund. .
As a result, traders said investors were paring back bullish
bets built on the safe-haven dollar. According to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculators were running
net short positions of 53,226 in the week to Oct. 18, compared
with 61,972 a week earlier .
"With the market still short, readjustment of positions will
drive sterling in the very near term," said a spot trader in
London. "But with QE looming, it will be a struggle to rise much
and the rally could see more selling."
Many investors see limited upside for sterling in coming
months after Bank of England policy minutes last week hinted
that more quantitative easing may be needed to prop up the UK
economy. QE involves flooding the market with pounds and
increasing the central bank's balance sheet--a move which is
usually bearish for the currency.
The euro was flat at 87.10 pence, having hit an
11-day low of 86.70 pence on Friday.
"While the UK is struggling, so is the euro zone. So there
isn't much to choose between these two and we could see euro
test the 86 pence level," added SG's Gely.
CMC said in a note that the single currency was struggling
to hold near its recent highs at around the 87.90 area, and a
break below the 86.50 pence area has the potential to see the
euro retest this month's lows of 85.30 pence.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)