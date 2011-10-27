* Sterling within sight of seven-week high vs dollar

* Underperforms euro as EU summit boosts riskier currencies

* BoE's Fisher: good chance of another UK recession

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 27 Sterling rose to within sight of a seven-week high against the dollar but slipped versus the euro on Thursday as perceived riskier currencies benefited from EU leaders striking a deal on tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

In late-night negotiations in Brussels, euro zone leaders struck a deal for private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds, and agreed to beef up the region's rescue fund.

Signs that policymakers were taking positive steps to contain the two-year-old crisis helped boost investor appetite to take on risk, with stocks also rallying strongly.

Sterling was last trading up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.6002, within reach of the $1.6042 peak hit the previous day which was its highest level since Sept. 8.

The pound faced technical resistance just above that seven-week high at the 21-week moving average around $1.6044 and the 55-week average at $1.6047, as well as the Sept. 8 peak of $1.6084.

It fell versus the euro, however, with the single currency last trading up 0.6 percent at 87.54 pence. Strong resistance is seen around 88.00 pence as the euro has failed to break above that level since early September.

"The reaction to the EU summit has helped risk sentiment across the board although sterling is straggling a little bit compared to other currencies, which could be due to QE in the UK," said Jennifer Hau, G10 FX strategist at Lloyds.

"I expect cable will continue to trade in line with risk. The summit results were largely expected and enough to keep risk supported for today, but we are still susceptible to headline shocks."

Sterling's fundamentals remained bleak with Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher saying on Thursday there was a good chance the UK could suffer another recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round is completed.

Earlier this month the BoE embarked on a second round of quantitative easing aimed at stimulating lacklustre economic growth. QE involves flooding the market with pounds which is seen as a negative for the currency as it dampens demand.

The UK economy has barely grown in the last 12 months and the CBI distributive trades survey at 1100 GMT is expected to provide further indication of soft retail sales.

Some analysts said sterling would remain supported against the dollar due to the fact further QE in the UK has already been announced, while speculation over more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve is still growing.

"QE is in the price of sterling now. There is probably going to be a natural move towards unwinding long dollar positions given the perception Europe is making progress," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"We could have a soft dollar going into the Fed meeting next week and that will benefit sterling."

