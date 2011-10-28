* Sterling steady vs dollar, near seven-week high

* Close above 200-DMA would signal further gains

* But soft vs euro, UK economic concerns weigh

* UK consumer confidence lowest since Feb 2009

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 28 Sterling steadied against the dollar on Friday, though it stayed just shy of a seven-week high, with markets taking a breather following a huge rally in riskier assets the previous day after a deal was struck on Europe's debt crisis.

Against the euro, however, the pound remained close to lows hit on Thursday when the euro jumped to its highest since early September. This left the single currency potentially on course for a rise towards 89 pence.

The pound lagged the euro during Thursday's strong risk rally, hampered partly by concerns about a weak UK economy.

Sterling was steady at $1.6106 versus the dollar , not far from a peak of $1.6140 hit on Thursday when equities and riskier currencies rallied after the euro zone deal and as solid U.S. growth data eased concerns about the global economy.

Technical analysts said a weekly close above its 200-day moving average around $1.6139 would signal the potential for further gains towards $1.63.

The euro was steady at 88.04 pence, not far from the previous day's peak of 88.31 pence, its strongest in seven weeks. A move above there would target the Sept. 8 high of 88.42 pence and leave in sight the August high close to 89 pence.

"When markets started to worry about euro zone rate cuts, rate differentials moved in sterling's favour, even though the Bank of England announced more quantitative easing. There's probably been some unwinding of that which is pushing euro/sterling up," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

Analysts said sterling's underperformance was also partly driven by the unwinding of recent trades from investors who had seen the UK currency as a safe-haven alternative to the euro during heightened concerns about euro zone debt problems.

Technically, the outlook for euro/sterling is bullish as it is trading above its 200-day average at 87.38 pence and its 100-day average at 87.78 pence. However, it may struggle around the 90 pence area, which has seen stiff resistance in the past.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

A survey by GfK NOP on Friday showed British consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since February 2009, adding to evidence the economy risks returning to recession.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Thursday there was a significant chance the UK could suffer another recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round is completed.

"Dovish comments from BoE's Fisher yesterday morning held back sterling gains versus the dollar, and sterling underperformed during the recovery in risk sentiment," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.

They added they expect euro/sterling to stay rangebound for now in the 88.00 to 88.50 pence area.

Earlier this month the BoE embarked on a second round of quantitative easing aimed at stimulating lacklustre economic growth. QE involves flooding the market with pounds which is seen as a negative for the currency as it dampens demand.

However, some analysts said despite a weak UK economic outlook sterling would remain supported against the dollar due to the fact that further QE in the UK has already been announced, while speculation over more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve has picked up in recent weeks. (Editing by Catherine Evans)