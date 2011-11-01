* Sterling hits 1-mth high vs weak euro, 2-mth TWI high

* But falls vs dollar, seen vulnerable ahead of UK data

* UK Q3 GDP data in focus; manufacturing PMI also due

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 1 Sterling hit a one-month high against a broadly weaker euro on Tuesday after Greece's prime minister called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal, but fell against the dollar and was seen as vulnerable ahead of key data on the British economy.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to a one-month low of 85.65 pence after the shock referendum call in Greece exacerbated the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis. This followed a fall of around 1.8 percent on Monday.

Sterling's gains against the euro pushed its trade-weighted index to 80.5, its strongest in more than two months, Bank of England data showed.

Against the dollar, however, sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.5992 , pressured as euro zone debt worries weighed on shares and riskier currencies, while traders were nervous that data could add to concerns about the UK economic fragility.

Preliminary data due at 0930 GMT are expected to show the UK economy grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter after growth of just 0.1 percent in the second.

However, this may not alter some economists' view that Britain is teetering on the brink of recession again, with a purchasing managers' survey at 0928 GMT expected to show manufacturing activity stalled in October.

"In general, sterling is being pulled and dragged by what's going on elsewhere but there are some key UK numbers today that could see some independent moves in sterling," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

"The risks are to the downside with the data which would be likely to trigger further falls against the dollar given that investor sentiment is rattled anyway".

She added that a better-than-expected GDP number may be largely ignored by the market, given the concerns about a poor outlook for the economy for the fourth quarter, though it could push a little higher against the euro.

Further falls against the dollar would see sterling target its 55-day moving average around $1.5902 and the Oct. 26 low of $1.5892.

At the same time, however, further gains against the euro could see the single currency target the recent low of 85.31 pence, which would be its weakest since March.

"We think that sterling remains vulnerable to more indications that the economic recovery in the UK remains very fragile," Citi analysts said in a note.

"In this regard, disappointing Q3 GDP data due later today could weigh on sterling across the board."

Against the yen sterling fell around 0.8 percent to 124.88 yen, reversing some of the previous day's gains when the pound spiked to above 127 yen after Japanese authorities intervened to stem yen appreciation.

A survey earlier showed British house prices nudged up last month, beating expectations for no change.