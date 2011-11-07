* Sterling tracks euro/dollar lower

* Reported $1.60 expiry may influence trade

* Euro support seen at 85.31 pence

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 7 Sterling fell against the dollar and rose against a broadly weaker euro on Monday as political turmoil in Greece and Italy fuelled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis, weighing on riskier assets and currencies.

A much stronger than expected UK house price survey from Halifax failed to give sterling a lift as worries remained about a fragile economic outlook expected to keep sterling under pressure against the dollar.

The pound was down 0.25 percent against the dollar at $1.5987, staying between last week's low of $1.5876 and the Oct. 31 high of $1.6167, with traders saying it may be influenced by a reported options expiry at $1.60.

A Bank of England policy decision on Thursday is expected to result in no change to either interest rates or its quantitative easing target. Analysts said this meant UK fundamentals were likely to be off the market's radar until next week's BoE quarterly inflation report, leaving sterling driven by events elsewhere.

"We are likely to see another week of sterling tracking moves in euro/dollar," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

The euro was down 0.35 percent against the pound at 85.68 pence , not far from a one-month low of 85.48 pence hit on Nov. 1 that coincides with its 200-week moving average.

The single currency was broadly weak on uncertainty over who will lead the new Greek government and as yields on Italian bonds rose a day ahead of a key parliamentary vote on Rome's public finances.

Below 85.48 pence, the euro has strong support at 85.31 pence, a low hit in early October and mid-September, but increased concerns about euro zone debt could cause it to break lower and potentially prompt sharper falls to below 84 pence.

"Longer term, a break below 85.35/30 would trigger losses to the 83.53 2008-2011 support line," technical analysts at Commerzbank said.

Many analysts expected sterling could also push higher on expectations for a dwindling differential between euro zone and UK borrowing costs after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate last week.

But concerns about the UK were expected to continue to weigh on sterling versus the dollar after the BoE last month embarked on another round of asset buying to shore up the economy. (Editing by John Stonestreet)