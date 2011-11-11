LONDON Nov 11 Sterling underperformed the euro on Friday as investors looked to buy back the common currency and trim short positions following its fall this week, while strong technical support for the euro was seen preventing further losses.

The euro remained on the back foot, having hit an eight-month low versus the pound earlier this week, and the focus remained on developments within the currency bloc where Italy will vote on austerity measures in a bid to convince European officials and bond markets that it can address its fiscal problems.

The vote is expected to pass, and would mean Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepping aside for a new unity government.

That prospect pushed investors to buy back some of their positions designed to benefit from a fall in euro/sterling, lifting the shared currency 0.3 percent versus the pound to 85.67 pence. Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5933.

"Running into the weekend, it's more likely that we get (short euro) positions being cleared out, unless there are negative headlines specific to the euro zone," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS.

"Around the 85.30 area we had seen a lot of two-way price action, with lots of previous highs and lows ... it's going to be quite hard for euro/sterling to sell back below that."

The 200-week moving average around at 85.48 also provided support for sterling having been briefly breached in the previous session.

Euro/sterling fell to a eight-month low of 84.86 on Thursday and remains on course to post losses for the second week running.

After the Bank of England kept interest rates and asset purchase plans unchanged on Thursday, focus for the UK currency has turned to next week's inflation report which is expected to make a case for increased quantitative easing.

ING forecasts an additional rise in the BoE's latest QE to 200 billion pounds from the current 75 billion pounds, but it argues that sterling may still stay reasonably strong against other major currencies even if this were to happen.

Its analysts argue that the pound will benefit from debt and economic problems in the euro zone, the U.S. and other countries.

"We see GBP/USD holding near the $1.57/1.60 area over coming months and rallying if the (U.S. Federal Reserve) pulls the trigger on QE3," the bank said in a note. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)