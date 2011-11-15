* Sterling seen vulnerable to UK economic data, euro zone debt concerns

* Stops seen building under $1.5880

* Consumer price inflation data due 0930 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 15 Sterling slipped versus the dollar on Tuesday and looked set to stay under pressure ahead of inflation data that could add to an overall gloomy picture of the UK economy.

Developments in the euro zone also posed downside risks for sterling with any further spikes in euro zone government bond yields likely to prompt renewed selling of perceived riskier currencies in favour of the liquid dollar.

Sterling was last trading down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5895. Traders said it rose off a session low of $1.5872 on buying by Middle Eastern players and stops were seen building under $1.5880.

Technical analysts said support was seen around $1.5860, a level sterling has failed to break below since October, and at the 55-day moving average around $1.5823.

Consumer price inflation data due at 0930 GMT is forecast to ease marginally to a still elevated 5.1 percent, reinforcing the view that the country's economic recovery will struggle as living standards are squeezed.

From a policy point of view, analysts said any signs that inflation pressures are starting to subside could fuel speculation among market players that the Bank of England may consider more quantitative easing in the medium-term.

Such speculation would be likely to weaken sterling as quantitative easing involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth, reducing demand for the UK currency.

"We are likely to see a very robust number but it should confirm market expectations that inflation has peaked. This would keep sterling under pressure because it means the door to more QE further down the road is left open," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"Sterling is in a very vulnerable position not just from a domestic policy stance but from the international situation."

Stannard said he expected sterling to trade in the $1.58 area ahead of the Bank of England's inflation report on Wednesday. Policymakers are widely expected to cut forecasts for UK growth, which could pose downside risks for sterling.

The pound strengthened versus the euro, with the single currency falling 0.3 percent to 85.45 pence and remaining within sight of an 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence hit last week.

Many investors have sold the euro in favour of the pound this month on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in that region.

But some analysts said the pound was likely to stay on the back foot through Tuesday's CPI data and Wednesday's inflation report, limiting upside against the euro and the dollar.

"While sentiment towards sterling is better than towards the EUR, there remain few reasons to be positive on the economy at the moment, and the promise of a gloomy QIR (quarterly inflation report) does not suggest sterling will rediscover safe haven characteristics today," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)