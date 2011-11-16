* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs

* Expected dovish inflation outlook seen spurring bearish bets

* Cable seen dropping to $1.56; technical breaks may extend fall

By William James

LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling dipped against the dollar as the euro zone's debt crisis pushed investors into the perceived safety of the U.S. currency and as bearish bets on the pound stacked up ahead of a Bank of England inflation report expected to give a grim account of the U.K. economy.

Investors sought to trim holdings of riskier currencies as the euro zone debt crisis threatened Italy's ability to fund itself at a sustainable cost.

The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.5796, nearing its lowest in nearly four weeks after breaking below the 55-day moving average at $1.5813 which had previously acted as strong support.

Sterling was steady against the euro at 85.60 pence .

The Bank of England was expected to reveal a gloomy economic outlook but falling inflationary pressure, both of which could be used to justify a fresh round of asset purchases in the coming months.

The prospect of a wave of fresh sterling supply hitting the market weighed on the pound against the dollar as investors positioned for fresh falls.

"It's clear there's not going to be anything particularly positive said, and so on that basis why would you want to buy sterling?," said Adrian Schmidt, at Lloyds Bank in London.

"The underlying story is we're heading towards $1.56 unless we see a clear recovery in risk, or a reason to buy sterling -- which doesn't seem likely to emerge from today's UK numbers."

Labour market data due at 0930 GMT was expected to show a small increase in the unemployment rate and falling average earnings.

Having taken out key support levels, Commerzbank' technical analysts targeted a fall to the Oct. 18 low around $1.5632, and then on to the October lows near $1.5272.

"Rallies are expected to remain capped by the (August to November) downtrend at $1.6069 and the 200 day moving average at $1.6137," they said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)