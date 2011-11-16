* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs
* Expected dovish inflation outlook seen spurring bearish
bets
* Cable seen dropping to $1.56; technical breaks may extend
fall
By William James
LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling dipped against the
dollar as the euro zone's debt crisis pushed investors into the
perceived safety of the U.S. currency and as bearish bets on the
pound stacked up ahead of a Bank of England inflation report
expected to give a grim account of the U.K. economy.
Investors sought to trim holdings of riskier currencies as
the euro zone debt crisis threatened Italy's ability to fund
itself at a sustainable cost.
The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.5796, nearing its lowest in nearly four weeks after breaking
below the 55-day moving average at $1.5813 which had previously
acted as strong support.
Sterling was steady against the euro at 85.60 pence
.
The Bank of England was expected to reveal a gloomy economic
outlook but falling inflationary pressure, both of which could
be used to justify a fresh round of asset purchases in the
coming months.
The prospect of a wave of fresh sterling supply hitting the
market weighed on the pound against the dollar as investors
positioned for fresh falls.
"It's clear there's not going to be anything particularly
positive said, and so on that basis why would you want to buy
sterling?," said Adrian Schmidt, at Lloyds Bank in London.
"The underlying story is we're heading towards $1.56 unless
we see a clear recovery in risk, or a reason to buy sterling --
which doesn't seem likely to emerge from today's UK numbers."
Labour market data due at 0930 GMT was expected to show a
small increase in the unemployment rate and falling average
earnings.
Having taken out key support levels, Commerzbank' technical
analysts targeted a fall to the Oct. 18 low around $1.5632, and
then on to the October lows near $1.5272.
"Rallies are expected to remain capped by the (August to
November) downtrend at $1.6069 and the 200 day moving average at
$1.6137," they said.
