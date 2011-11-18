* Sterling rises vs dollar but UK economy concerns remain
* Traders see it vulnerable to selling on rallies
* BoE's Weale sees strong case for more QE
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 18 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Friday, helped by gains in the euro, but was
susceptible to renewed selling due to concerns about the outlook
for the economy and the prospects of more quantitative easing in
the UK.
Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday
there was a "very strong case" for extending the central bank's
asset purchase programme next year. He also told the Financial
Times it was "perfectly possible" that the economy was already
contracting.
Sterling was up 0.35 percent against the dollar at
$1.5805, but traders said it was vulnerable to investors looking
to sell the currency on rallies, leaving it open to a test of
this week's one-month low of $1.5692.
The pound was supported by a short-covering rally in the
euro against the dollar, while analysts and traders said it was
also gaining as investors sought perceived safer alternatives to
euro zone assets due to the debt crisis engulfing the region.
"Sterling is clearly walking a fine line and at the moment
investors are giving it the benefit of the doubt," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS, adding that UK economic
fundamentals were "very weak".
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to 85.50 pence,
with traders citing some talk of corporate demand to buy euros
at weaker levels though they also said a reported options expiry
at 85.00 pence could exert influence later in the day.
Market participants expect sterling will struggle after the
BoE on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts in its quarterly
inflation report, leaving the door open for more quantitative
easing.
A survey on Thursday also showed UK consumer confidence fell
to a record low in October, while strong retail sales data also
released on Thursday was shrugged off.
Technically, sterling traded near to its 55-day moving
average against the dollar at $1.5796 and a weekly close below
this level could be seen as a signal for further weakness.
"Sterling/dollar should break below the $1.5615/30 support
area, which is in sight, and dip back to the early October low
of $1.5270 and to the tentative rising support line, which comes
at $1.5045 this week," technical analysts at Societe Generale
said in a note.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)