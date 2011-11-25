* Sterling falls to $1.5447, follows weakness in euro/dollar
* Pound also struggles on weak UK economic view
* Analysts: Limited flows to gilts from Bunds
LONDON, Nov 25 Sterling hit a seven-week
low against the dollar on Friday, dragged lower by a weakness in
the euro versus the U.S. currency on worries that European
officials were making little headway in solving the euro zone
debt crisis.
The pound fell to $1.5447, its weakest since early
October, as investors sold currencies perceived to be risky for
the safety of the highly liquid dollar, boosting it broadly.
The UK currency also struggled in the aftermath of bleak
economic outlooks given by Bank of England officials on
Thursday, and is poised to post its worst weekly performance
versus the dollar in a year.
Market participants suspect asset managers have been
shifting away from AAA-rated euro zone bonds -- including those
from Germany, the region's strongest economy -- into UK gilts on
the view that UK assets may prove a safe haven as the euro zone
debt situation deteriorates.
Euro zone debt problems, along with surprisingly weak demand
at a German bond auction this week, have prodded secondary
market interest rates on Germany's bonds higher, putting them at
roughly the same level as gilts. Historically, Bund yields have
been lower than gilts.
Investors believe deep divisions remain about how to solve
the debt crisis, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday said she did not think shared euro zone bonds were
needed as a way to lend to debt-stricken countries.
But while market participants see the possibility that gilts
will soon outperform Bunds, which would be positive for sterling
against the euro, few have seen big flows into the pound, they
remain worried about signs of weakness in the UK economy.
"I'm not sure investors are buying (gilts) in significant
size. They're probably not buying any more than they have been
already," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
The widening in the Bund/gilt yield spread this week had
more to do with a rise in German yields than a surge in demand
for gilts, he said, while adding that a deteriorating view of
the economy by the Bank of England, as outlined in its inflation
report last week, was doing little favours for the pound.
"It's not as if the UK is not without its problems," he
said.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent on the day to 85.90
pence.
While it remains close to an eight-month low of 84.86 pence
earlier this month, the euro is on track to end the week
slightly higher versus the pound, suggesting it did not suffer
significantly from the recent rise in Bund yields.
The latest knock to sterling comes after BoE policymaker Ben
Broadbent on Thursday said Britain risked sliding back into
recession, while his colleague David Miles said more
quantitative easing was possible.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)