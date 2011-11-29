* Sterling rises vs dollar, helped by euro gains

* Risks of selling ahead of budget statement

* Forecasts seen showing weaker growth, higher borrowing

* Stays near 7-1/2 week low of $1.5423

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 29 Sterling rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in the euro versus the dollar, but it remained within range of a seven-and-a-half week low against the dollar and looked vulnerable ahead of a budget statement set to highlight the UK's economic fragility.

British finance minister George Osborne's autumn statement at 1230 GMT is expected to unveil forecasts showing much weaker growth and a borrowing overshoot of at least 86 billion pounds over four years.

The forecasts will make clear the difficulties the government faces with its plan to cut the UK's deficit when growth is very weak.

With the vast majority of pro-growth measures and headline figures having already trickled out, analysts said the key to reaction to Osborne's statement will be whether it offers an even more bearish picture of the economy and prospects for public debt.

"While Osborne may announce the expansion of the Treasury's 'credit easing' plan to small businesses and measures to promote growth, we doubt they will be significantly sizeable given the governments commitment to debt reduction. This could see some market nerves for sterling," Lloyds analysts said in a note.

Sterling was up 0.25 percent against the dollar at $1.5541 but below a high of $1.5595 hit on Monday and in sight of last week's low of $1.5423, its weakest since early October.

The pound was helped by gains in the euro, which was supported ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that some hope will make progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.

However, sentiment towards the euro was shaky ahead of an auction of Italian debt and after S&P warned it may downgrade France's rating outlook.

"There remains no fundamental reason to buy the pound, except perhaps for technical models suggesting it is undervalued that may prompt hedge funds or other institutional investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio to buy it," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

The euro was down 0.2 percent against sterling at 85.70 pence, stuck in a range above last week's low of 85.45 pence and below the Nov. 22 high of 86.65 pence. Traders cited an options expiry later at 85.60 pence that may influence trade.

Technical analysts said the euro remains capped below resistance at the 55-week moving average at 86.71 pence, while a sustained break below the 200-week moving average at 85.64 pence could prompt a fall towards the November 10 low of 84.86 pence.

Any gains for sterling versus the euro will be limited by the concerns about the UK economic outlook and the prospect that will prompt more quantitative easing from the Bank of England - which involves flooding the market with the currency.

BoE policymakers hinted on Monday that more asset purchases may be needed to boost UK economic growth, comments which came after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Britain had probably already tipped into recession.

Market participants warned that a nationwide strike of public sector workers scheduled for Wednesday may also sour sentiment for UK assets among foreign investors if they call into question the future success of dramatic austerity measures.

The pound was little moved by data from Nationwide showing UK house prices edged up in November. UK lending data at 0930 GMT is expected to show a slight dip in overall lending to consumers and a modest rise in mortgage approvals. (Editing by Patrick Graham)