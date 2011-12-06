* Sterling falls vs dollar, tracking euro after S&P threat

* Weak UK retail sales, housing data highlight economic woes

* Pound edges up vs euro but gains limited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 5 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in the euro, while weak UK retail sales and housing market surveys weighed on sentiment, highlighting the fragility of the UK economy and its vulnerability amid a crisis in the euro zone.

The euro fell after Standard & Poor's said it may carry out a mass credit downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to move decisively on solving the region's debt woes at this week's summit.

The euro's falls dragged other perceived riskier currencies down too, including sterling, as investors sought the safety of the U.S. dollar.

Sterling fell 0.2 percent to $1.5621, nearing last week's low of $1.5577. Below there, the pound would target $1.5423, its weakest since early October.

UK economic woes also came back into focus as a British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since May last month as widespread discounts failed to lure in shoppers.

Mortgage lender Halifax also reported a 0.9 percent monthly fall in UK house prices in November, worse than the flat reading expected by economists, although it said it expected the housing market to hold steady in the coming months.

"The BRC and Halifax came out and neither were very good, which just adds to the general mood of pessimism on the UK economy going into the New Year," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

"But sterling is still driven by events elsewhere and the general appetite for risk, with sentiment hurt by the S&P comments".

She added that sterling was benefiting a little against the euro due to the UK being outside of the euro zone, but these gains were limited due to concerns about the UK's exposure to the region.

The euro edged down 0.1 percent to 85.54 pence, staying clearly below a high of 86.20 pence hit on Friday. Traders cited bids around 85.35 pence which they said were likely to temper the euro's falls.

Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with the currency.

"We have been of the view that sterling is not a safe haven from the problems in the euro zone, hence we expect sterling/dollar to come under pressure as a result of the most recent developments in Europe," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

Sterling has been supported in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some strategists said this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture worsens. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)