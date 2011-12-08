* Sterling steady ahead of BoE, ECB rate decisions
* Upside potential seen against euro on better rate
differentials
* BoE expected to hold rates 0.5 pct, no increase in QE this
month
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 8 Sterling steadied on
Thursday, holding within sight of a one-month high against the
euro ahead of two central bank meetings widely expected to
reduce the premium for holding the single currency amid efforts
to quell its two-year debt crisis.
The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates
unchanged at 0.5 percent and reaffirm a commitment to loose
policy while the European Central Bank is seen cutting its own
rates to 1 percent in a bid to stave off a deeper recession.
Analysts said developments in Europe would have a greater
impact on the pound, with any sign that politicians will make
progress in resolving the crisis at an EU summit on Friday
likely to boost perceived riskier currencies.
The euro was last flat against sterling at 85.34
pence, hovering above the trough of 85.10 pence hit on Wednesday
when traders cited support from large flows.
This left it on course to target the Nov. 10 low of 84.86
pence, below which would mark the lowest level since March.
Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.1 percent
at $1.5700, with talk of Asian central bank interest to sell the
pound above that level. Technical analysts highlighted
resistance at $1.5740, the 55-day moving average, ahead of the
late November high at $1.5780.
"I don't think the BoE is really going to produce an awful
lot of activity today. That said, sterling may gain a bit of
ground against the euro if the ECB cuts because on a carry basis
there would be an improvement," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
"Cable may also see a better day if there's an increased
feeling of optimism in respect to ECB actions and political
actions. If risk appetite does build, the likelihood is the
dollar will suffer and cable will push higher."
BOE EXPECTATIONS
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to
keep rates on hold at 0.5 percent, while not announcing any
increase to its 275 billion pound quantitative easing programme
this month.
Market players said the rate decision was already factored
in to sterling prices, and the minutes of the meeting, released
in around two weeks time, would provide a better gauge of when
the BoE may resort to another round of quantitative easing.
The BoE in October announced it was expanding its asset
purchase programme to help boost flagging UK growth.
"There will be more asset purchases at some point next year,
the UK economy is definitely fragile and needs easing. But we
are not expecting anything before year end," said Ankita Dudani,
G10 currency strategist at RBS.
"BoE members may say let's wait for the EU summit, see what
they deliver and also see what impact the October round of QE
has had."
Although QE would usually be seen as negative for sterling
because it involves flooding the market with pounds and reducing
demand, Dudani said the UK currency was unlikely to fall
significantly as a result.
"Now it's more of a case of which central bank has the
independence and capacity to do what is needed to help the
economy. At least the BoE is able to do what is required," she
said.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)