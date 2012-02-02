* Sterling holds below 2 1/2 mth high of $1.5884

* UK manufacturing data, easing global growth worries help pound

* But more QE seen ahead; UK construction PMI due

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling held near a two-and-a-half month high versus the dollar on Thursday, supported by a cautiously positive outlook for riskier currencies and data from the UK which showed a surprise return to growth in the manufacturing sector.

Dealers, however, said persistent worries over the UK economy and the likelihood that the Bank of England will announce an increase in its asset purchase programme next week were likely to check the pound's gains.

That left it trading close to flat for the day at $1.5830 after rising to $1.5884 on Wednesday, its highest since November 18. Resistance was the 200-day moving average at $1.5952, a level not breached since late October, while bids were seen at $1.5800/1.5780.

"The UK data was quite good yesterday all things considered and generally it's a risk-on story which has helped sterling against the dollar," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.

A survey of UK manufacturing on Wednesday eased some worries over the UK economy after a contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter reinforced expectations that more asset purchases would be needed to try and support flagging growth.

Equity markets were holding recent gains and market players said a dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve had been weighing on the dollar generally, helping risk sentiment and underpinning the pound.

The euro traded down 0.1 percent for the day at 83.00 pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09 range. Bids were highlighted by traders at 82.80 with offers at 83.45/50.

Uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal and an increasingly ominous outlook for Portuguese sovereign debt kept investors wary of the common currency. The European Central Bank is expected to keep offering cheap money to euro zone banks to try and free up liquidity and get them lending to companies and consumers.

"We continue with the view the BoE will be expanding its balance sheet but at a slower are than ECB will be with its LTRO which will reflect in a stronger sterling against the euro," said Rosborough.

UK construction PMI for January is due for release at 0928 GMT with economists in a Reuters poll expecting a slight drop on the month to 52.6 from the previous 53.2 but some saw scope for disappointment which would weigh on sterling.

"Market participants will likely focus on the PMI construction and PMI services releases today and tomorrow respectively to gauge the resilience of GBP sentiment. Potential disappointments could dash hopes of gradual recovery in the UK economy at the start of the year," said Valentin Marinov at Citi in a note. (Editing by Patrick Graham)