* Sterling well below 12-week high vs dollar

* Pound flat vs euro with QE risk ahead

* UK industrial and trade deficit unlikely to impact

LONDON, Feb 9 Sterling stayed well below a 12-week high against the dollar on Thursday and was subdued against the euro, with speculation the Bank of England could be more aggressive than most players have believed to date likely to keep the UK currency under pressure.

BoE policymakers are expected to announce a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing (QE) when its month policy meeting ends on Thursday, seeking to bolster the UK's struggling economy. QE floods the market with more pounds and usually undermines the currency.

While a 50 billion infusion is broadly expected and priced in, a larger asset purchase programme could hurt sterling; a good number of economists polled by Reuters predicted a further 75 billion pounds worth.

If on the other hand the BOE opts to hold fire for at least a month, the pound will probably rally, traders said.

"The consensus is for a 50 billion expansion, but Governor King would want a weaker pound to rebalance the UK economy," said Chris Turner, chief FX strategist at ING.

"This is his chance and there is a possibility that a bigger asset purchase programme will be announced to get the pound lower. As such there are downside risks to sterling today."

Sterling was marginally higher against the dollar at $1.5838, having risen to a high of $1.5929, its strongest since mid-November on Wednesday. Near term resistance is seen at its 200-day moving average of $1.5937 with traders citing offers at $1.5880-1.5900 and bids lurking at $1.5760-80.

On the charts too, daily momentum indicators like the 14-day RSI showed sterling was near overbought territory and its rally against the dollar could wane in coming days.

The euro was flat at 83.87 pence, having risen to 84.02 pence earlier in day--its highest in more than a week and hovering just above its 55-day moving average of 83.84. In the near term, the euro could rise to as high 84.095 pence, which will be highest in a month.

The European Central Bank will also announce its interest rate decision on Thursday and is widely expected to keep the refinance rate unchanged at 1 percent. That along with large bearish positions against the euro that are being unwound could see the euro pop up above 84 pence, traders said.

The euro was firm near a two-month high against the dollar at around $1.33 on expectations that Greece will agree to painful austerity measures paving the way for a rescue package crucial for it to avoid default.

DATA IMPACT MINIMAL

Recent UK data has been at best mixed, keeping alive speculation at the margins that the BOE may not have to support the economy. But most argue Britain is on the brink of a recession with inflationary pressures easing and needs another dose of monetary easing to counter a sharp tightening of fiscal policy.

Although UK purchasing managers' surveys last week indicated business activity was improving, a survey on Tuesday showed retailers suffered their second-worst January since records began in 1995.

On Thursday, UK December industrial and manufacturing production data will be released and is likely to show some improvement from November. Also, trade data at 0930 GMT is likely to show a deficit of 8.6 billion pounds in December, compared to 8.64 billion a month earlier.

"There is a slim chance that the Bank might delay a decision another month, just to gauge if the improvement in recent data is sustainable and to be sure that inflationary pressures continue to subside, but that isn't the consensus view," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets. (additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Patrick Graham)