* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar as Greece approves austerity

* But investors wary before BoE inflation report on Weds

* Eyes on clues about whether BoE will do more QE

* Pound falls vs firmer euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 13 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, buoyed along with other riskier assets after Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill, bringing the country closer to securing a second bailout and avoiding a chaotic default.

Gains were expected to be kept in check, however, with investors wary ahead of a Bank of England's inflation report on Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of further monetary easing.

The BoE last week pumped another 50 billion pounds into the economy to try to stimulate growth. Although the central bank sounded a little less pessimistic about the economy, investors were wary of building bullish bets before Wednesday's report.

"Further quantitative easing and large exposures into a weak and uncertain euro zone make us cautious on the outlook for sterling," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

They said they aimed to sell sterling towards $1.5960.

Sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.5819, buoyed by the improved risk appetite that also lifted the euro, riskier currencies and equities.

Doubts remained, however, over whether Greece can cope with more austerity, particularly after violence in Athens overnight.

The pound faced technical resistance at the Feb. 8 high of $1.5929 and the 200-day moving average around $1.5928.

"Sterling is very much in the hands of the euro zone crisis," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank, adding that this was causing the pound to underperform the euro.

"We still expect there will be more QE from the Bank of England and the inflation report will show that."

Inflation data on Tuesday will also be key and is expected to show a further dip in UK price pressures in January. Lower inflation would make it easier for BoE policymakers to justify further monetary easing as their forecasts have shown prices dropping back sharply from highs hit last year.

The euro EURGBP-D4 was up 0.25 percent at 83.88 pence, edging close to Friday's high of 84.06 pence. Just above there is the late January high of 84.09 pence, which is the euro's strongest since late December.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators increased bearish bets on sterling in the week to Feb. 7, which analysts said was probably due to wariness about the risk of more QE before Thursday's policy decision. Net short euro positions were pared back though remained at high levels.

CBI SEES UK RECOVERY

The jury is out over whether recent improved UK economic data, such as last week's purchasing managers' surveys, means the BoE asset purchase programme is drawing to a close.

The Confederation of British Industry, a leading UK business lobby, forecast on Monday that Britain's economy would gather pace in the second half of the year and that further quantitative easing would not be needed.

Contrasting with the CBI's view, a Reuters poll conducted after the BoE announced more QE last Thursday forecast the bank would opt for another round of stimulus in May.

Analysts at Credit Agricole said they expected Wednesday's inflation report to show the BoE leaving the door open to more QE. However, "a strong commitment to that seems unlikely".

"We would expect CPI inflation projections to be revised up slightly as a consequence of the additional monetary policy stimulus, but the central forecast will likely continue to show an undershoot relative to target in the medium term," they said in a note to clients. (Editing by John Stonestreet)