* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar as Greece approves austerity
* But investors wary before BoE inflation report on Weds
* Eyes on clues about whether BoE will do more QE
* Pound falls vs firmer euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 13 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Monday, buoyed along with other riskier assets after
Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill, bringing the
country closer to securing a second bailout and avoiding a
chaotic default.
Gains were expected to be kept in check, however, with
investors wary ahead of a Bank of England's inflation report on
Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of further
monetary easing.
The BoE last week pumped another 50 billion pounds into the
economy to try to stimulate growth. Although the central bank
sounded a little less pessimistic about the economy, investors
were wary of building bullish bets before Wednesday's report.
"Further quantitative easing and large exposures into a weak
and uncertain euro zone make us cautious on the outlook for
sterling," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
They said they aimed to sell sterling towards $1.5960.
Sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.5819, buoyed by
the improved risk appetite that also lifted the euro, riskier
currencies and equities.
Doubts remained, however, over whether Greece can cope with
more austerity, particularly after violence in Athens overnight.
The pound faced technical resistance at the Feb. 8 high of
$1.5929 and the 200-day moving average around $1.5928.
"Sterling is very much in the hands of the euro zone
crisis," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank,
adding that this was causing the pound to underperform the euro.
"We still expect there will be more QE from the Bank of
England and the inflation report will show that."
Inflation data on Tuesday will also be key and is expected
to show a further dip in UK price pressures in January.
Lower inflation would make it easier for BoE policymakers to
justify further monetary easing as their forecasts have shown
prices dropping back sharply from highs hit last year.
The euro EURGBP-D4 was up 0.25 percent at 83.88 pence,
edging close to Friday's high of 84.06 pence. Just above there
is the late January high of 84.09 pence, which is the euro's
strongest since late December.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators increased bearish bets on sterling in the week to
Feb. 7, which analysts said was probably due to wariness about
the risk of more QE before Thursday's policy decision. Net short
euro positions were pared back though remained at high levels.
CBI SEES UK RECOVERY
The jury is out over whether recent improved UK economic
data, such as last week's purchasing managers' surveys, means
the BoE asset purchase programme is drawing to a close.
The Confederation of British Industry, a leading UK business
lobby, forecast on Monday that Britain's economy would gather
pace in the second half of the year and that further
quantitative easing would not be needed.
Contrasting with the CBI's view, a Reuters poll conducted
after the BoE announced more QE last Thursday forecast the bank
would opt for another round of stimulus in May.
Analysts at Credit Agricole said they expected Wednesday's
inflation report to show the BoE leaving the door open to more
QE. However, "a strong commitment to that seems unlikely".
"We would expect CPI inflation projections to be revised up
slightly as a consequence of the additional monetary policy
stimulus, but the central forecast will likely continue to show
an undershoot relative to target in the medium term," they said
in a note to clients.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)