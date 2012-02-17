* Sterling moves dominated by developments in Greece

* EURGBP highly correlated to EURUSD, support seen 82.64 pence

* UK retail sales 0930 GMT: weak reading expected

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling was steady against the euro and dollar on Friday, with investors cautiously optimistic that a long-awaited Greek bailout deal would be approved next week, although the pound could come under pressure from retail sales data that is expected to be weak.

Movements in sterling have been dominated by developments in Greece recently, with the pound outperforming the euro and underperforming the safe haven dollar as risk appetite waned.

Greece now expects euro zone finance ministers to approve a deal on Monday that will pave the way to a debt swap with private bondholders, seen as crucial if the country is to avoid a disorderly default.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against sterling at 83.08 pence, steadying after a steep fall on Thursday as investors fretted over hold-ups in the Greek deal.

The single currency remained within sight of the 82.64 pence February low, and a break of that level would open up the door to a test of a 17-month trough below 82.22.

"Euro/sterling and euro/dollar are very highly correlated at the moment and of the sterling drivers, it is the most important. Today's moves are probably going to be quite quiet ahead of Monday," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We expect reasonably weak retail sales numbers are probably not going to break down that correlation. They could have a slight impact on sterling but will not be the main driver."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast month-on-month retail sales in January, due at 0930 GMT, to decline by 0.4 percent compared to 0.6 percent growth the previous month.

Weakening consumer demand could dampen recent cautious optimism about the UK growth outlook.

While many market players are already positioned for a lacklustre number, a bigger-than-expected decline could undermine support for sterling garnered earlier in the week when an upward revision to the Bank of England's two-year inflation forecast pared bets of more monetary stimulus.

Sterling was close to flat on the day at $1.5799, well off a two-week low of $1.5644 hit on Tuesday. Technical support for the pound was seen at the 100- and 55-day moving averages around $1.5685 and $1.5608.

"Sterling continues to act as a 'good euro'. The reduced expectations of QE after the latest BoE Inflation Report have helped sterling's 'safe haven' status, but the pound is also likely to gain against the USD and other safe havens if risk appetite recovers on better euro zone news," said Lloyds strategists in a note.