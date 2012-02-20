* Pound rises 0.1 pct vs dollar, resistance at 200-day MA

* BOE minutes later this week could give boost

* Euro/sterling rises 0.2 percent, offers at 83.50 pence

* Greek aid hopes, China easing underpin gains

LONDON, Feb 20 Sterling held firm near recent highs against the dollar on Monday, bolstered by better risk appetite and signs of an economic recovery in the UK, although it lagged the euro and growth-linked currencies.

Traders said they were wary of pushing sterling much higher given worries that the nascent rebound could stutter and the Bank of England would have to pump more funds into the economy. Besides, the UK's close trade links and the high exposure of its banks to the euro zone would check gains.

Underpinned by expectations of a Greek aid deal and the weekend easing of banks' reserve requirement by China, the pound was up 0.15 percent at $1.5856, extending gains into a third straight session having risen to $1.5880 earlier in the day, its highest since Feb. 9.

Many expect the rally to run out of steam ahead of strong resistance around $1.5915, the 200-day moving average which the pound has failed to break above since October. Traders cited decent offers around $1.5900 while near-term support was at its 100-day moving average of $1.5689.

"Cable feels perky with the 'risk on' scenario helping," said a London based spot trader. "The 200-day moving average target has to be overcome first with stops above $1.5930 area. We are still a bit sceptical about this risk-on trade."

Option barriers at $1.5950 and $1.6000 could also sway trade, traders said.

Also supported by news from Greece and China, the euro was higher against sterling, rising 0.2 percent to 83.17 pence with offers layered around 83.50 pence.

The Chinese central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in their reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity in an effort to spur the world's second-biggest economy. That sparked a broad rally in riskier assets like stocks and higher-yielding currencies.

BOE MINUTES

While sterling's recent moves have been dominated by developments in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including better than expected retail sales numbers, traders said it would take its cue from the minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy committee meeting, due on Wednesday.

Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of foreign exchange strategy at UBS, said the pound could get a boost from the minutes as they may show two members of the rate-setting committee voting for less asset purchases.

But he is wary of rallies in cable as UK unemployment remains sticky above 8 percent and inflation may undershoot the BOE's 2 percent target.

"While we think euro/sterling is a sell on rallies given risks from the euro zone and maintain our end-year 80 pence target, we are wary of rallies in cable and think current levels of $1.58-1.59 remain unsustainable," he added.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed speculators added to bearish sterling positions in the week to Feb. 14..

(reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)