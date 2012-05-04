* Pound could come under pressure if NFP beats forecast

* Sterling shrugs off dip in UK house prices

* More euro weakness vs pound seen likely, 80.65 pence eyed

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 4 Sterling shrugged off weaker-than-expected UK housing data to hold steady against the dollar on Friday, with trade likely to be muted ahead of U.S. jobs figures that could curb some demand for the pound.

Non-farm payrolls for April, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to show 175,000 jobs added, up from 121,000 in March.

Analysts said a stronger number could ease concerns the U.S. economy is losing momentum and boost the dollar by pushing Treasury yields higher. A weaker-than-forecast number could also see investors buying the dollar as a safe haven, however.

Sterling, also known as cable when traded against the dollar, was last close to flat on the day at $1.6170.

"Cable has been one of the most responsive to movements in yield spreads, so if payrolls are strong and U.S. yields went up sterling would probably come off," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"Saying that, if we get weak data, the dollar tends not to suffer too much because of risk aversion."

Sterling showed little reaction to UK local election results that showed the opposition Labour party making strong gains at the expense of the coalition government.

Strategists said although the polls suggested the government's austerity measures were unpopular, there was likely to be little impact on the pound given the general election is still three years away.

Some strategists said that although sterling could come under pressure on Friday, the longer-term trend was for it to continue pushing higher. Data showing UK house prices fell 2.4 percent in April had little impact on the pound.

Sterling has managed to hold recent gains, especially against the euro, despite weaker-than-forecast services, construction and manufacturing PMIs in the past week.

Analysts said the fact the PMIs were all still above the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction and much better than equivalent euro zone surveys meant sterling strength could continue.

"The UK should receive inflows as investors rotate funds away from the eurozone and into other European destinations. UK austerity plans are on track, while PMIs remain expansionary - in sharp contrast to the development in many eurozone economies," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the pound to 81.22 pence, hovering just above a 22-month low of 81.03 hit on Thursday.

Technical strategists said a break below the June 2010 low around 80.65 would open the door for a test of levels not seen since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Market players were also looking ahead to next Thursday's Bank of England policy decision, when policymakers announce whether they will increase the 325 billion pound asset purchasing programme.

BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean said in a newspaper opinion piece on Friday that a highly stimulatory monetary stance is the "best medicine" to rebalance the UK economy.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)