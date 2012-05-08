* Pound to close to levels last seen in autumn 2008

* Uncertainty over new Greek govt pushes euro lower

* Risks to UK growth could dent sterling longer-term

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 8 Sterling hovered within sight of a 3-1/2 year peak against the euro on Tuesday as political uncertainty in Greece cast doubt on the viability of austerity plans aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

Strategists said the pound could extend gains in the near-term if politicians failed to form a new Greek government following a shock election result that called into question the terms of the country's international bailout.

But sterling may come under pressure if debt contagion and economic slowdown in the euro zone started to affect the UK economy and fuel speculation the Bank of England could extend its asset purchase programme to boost growth.

The euro was last steady on the day against sterling at 80.63 pence. It hit a trough of 80.37 pence on Monday following the Greek election, its lowest level since November 2008. Traders said they would be looking to sell any rallies in the euro towards 81 pence.

The fall in the euro pushed the trade-weighted sterling index to 83.9, a 33-month high.

"Our view is that euro/sterling will move very gradually to the downside, but the more acute the problems are in Europe the more likely it is we are going to see a negative impact on the UK economy as well," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

The BoE is expected to keep interest rates on hold and the quantitative easing total at 325 billion when it meets later this week. Although the UK is in recession, market players expect the risks associated with persistently sticky inflation to prevent the bank easing policy further for now.

Quantitative easing, which involves printing money to stimulate growth, tends to weigh on a currency and sterling could come under pressure if market players start to bet policymakers will restart the programme in coming months.

"If developments in Europe continue to deteriorate the focus would shift back to the downside risks to growth and it would not be too long before the BoE restarts QE. That would help support euro/sterling, albeit at a lower level," said Hardman, who had a 12-month euro forecast of 77 pence.

As well as uncertainty in Greece, investors were concerned about whether new French President Francois Hollande's focus on growth would clash with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.

The pound slipped 0.2 percent against the safe- haven dollar to $1.6153, closely tracking moves in the euro versus the dollar.

"With risks the Bank could announce additional asset purchases, this could weigh on GBP (sterling) performance but with pressures from Europe, sterling will likely remain resilient," Lloyds analysts said in a note. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)