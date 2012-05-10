* Sterling rises to 3-1/2 year high of 80.01 pence vs euro

* Potential test of 80.00 pence after BoE decision

* BoE rate and QE total decision 1100 GMT

* Industrial, manufacturing output data 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 10 Sterling hit a new 3-1/2 year high against the euro on Thursday on concerns about political deadlock in Greece, with further gains likely if the Bank of England keeps its quantitative easing programme unchanged later in the session.

Most investors expect policymakers to keep rates on hold and the QE total unchanged at 325 billion pounds, although some market players saw a slight risk of the asset purchase programme being extended.

Strategists said some investors would be wary of buying sterling ahead of the BoE decision at 1100 GMT. but the pound had the potential to rally afterwards if QE were left as is.

The euro slumped to 80.01 pence in Asian trade, its lowest level since November 2008, with traders citing selling by a U.S. bank. Demand for the common currency ahead of a reported hefty options barrier at 80.00 pence checked losses.

Gains against the euro pushed trade-weighted sterling to a near three-year peak of 84.1, according to BoE data. The pound was steady against the dollar at $1.6135 after hitting a two-week low of $1.6067 on Wednesday.

"There might be a little bit of position-squaring ahead of the BoE release. The likelihood of tightening is zero, the likelihood of easing is around 10-15 percent and so you tend to square your positions if you have been long at this point," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

Market players will also focus on manufacturing and industrial output data for March at 0830 GMT. Maher said the market would be hoping for better figures after a shock 2.3 per cent year-on-year fall the previous month, but consensus forecasts were for further deterioration, a fall of 2.6 percent, which could knock the pound.

Sterling has retreated from an eight-month high of $1.6304 hit last week after a string of weaker-than-expected UK data clouded the economic outlook and raised speculation the BoE may opt for more QE later in the year, even if it holds in May.

"There's been talk of more action from the MPC and as with the Fed, it would not take much more economic weakness to trigger a move," said Societe Generale strategists in a note.

"But inaction today could be enough to see euro/sterling test or break 80 pence for the first time since November 2008. Euro/sterling has been a far easier euro short than any other of late."

Concerns that political uncertainty in Greece could trigger a default and the country's exit from the euro zone were expected to keep the common currency under broad selling pressure.

The threat contagion also loomed over other euro zone countries, with Spanish bond yields rising above 6 percent as Madrid's took over Bankia, the country's fourth biggest bank, in an attempt to support the banking sector. (Additional reporting by Philip Baillie; editing by Stephen Nisbet)