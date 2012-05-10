* Sterling rises as BoE keeps QE total at 325 billion pounds

* Some investors had been positioned for more easing

* Euro near 3-1/2 yr low vs pound, break of 80 pence seen likely

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 10 Sterling rallied against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and its quantitative easing total unchanged, wrong-footing some investors who had positioned for more policy easing.

The pound climbed to within a whisker of a 3-1/2 year high hit against the euro during the Asian trading session and looked set to extend gains as political deadlock in Greece fuelled interest to sell the common currency.

The euro was last down 0.15 percent on the day at 80.07 pence. A break below 80.01 pence would be its lowest level since November 2008, although traders cited demand for the common currency ahead of a hefty options barrier at 80.00 pence.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent to hit a session high of $1.6167 pence against the dollar, with market players reporting offers from an Asian central bank that capped gains.

"There were some in the market who were looking at an increase of printing between 25 and 50 billion pounds following the surprisingly weak Q1 GDP figures," said Sara Yates FX strategist at Barclays Capital.

"This decision of no change has led to a revision of expectations and that has led the push higher both against the dollar and against the euro."

Although consensus forecasts were for both interest rates and QE to be unchanged, recent PMI numbers and GDP data showing the UK is back in recession clouded the outlook for the economy and prompted some investors to bet on an extension to the asset purchase programme in May.

The bond-buying program involves printing money to stimulate growth and can crimp demand for a currency.

FUTURE QE STILL POSSIBLE

Many strategists said the BoE could still opt for more QE later in the year if economic data disappoints.

Data on Thursday showed UK manufacturing output bounced back more strongly than expected in March, although a steep fall in oil and gas extraction and utilities output pushed wider industrial production down.

"I do not imagine we are going to see more QE in the short-term but if the economy shows mixed or softening conditions over the course of the summer it may come up for more serious contemplation," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

"We may see sterling steadying and a bit of profit-taking if that started to be factored into market expectations."

Trade-weighted sterling was at a near three-year high of 84.1 according to BoE data, boosted by gains against the euro.

Concerns that political uncertainty in Greece could trigger a default and the country's exit from the euro zone were expected to keep the common currency under broad selling pressure.

The threat contagion also loomed over other euro zone countries, with Spanish bond yields rising above 6 percent as Madrid's took over Bankia, the country's fourth biggest bank, in an attempt to support the banking sector.

"It would be remarkable if sterling's gains (against the euro) did not continue in coming weeks. There are still a lot of problems in the euro zone and a lot of money that regards the UK as a safe haven," said FxPro's Derks, who forecast the euro to be at 78 pence by the end of this quarter. (Additional reporting by Philip Baillie; editing by Ron Askew)