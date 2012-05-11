* Sterling falls vs dollar as JP Morgan loss hits sentiment

* Euro hits 3-1/2 yr low vs pound on Greece wrangles

* PPI data suggests sticky UK inflation

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, May 11 Sterling eased against the dollar on Friday after JP Morgan's trading loss hit investor appetite for riskier currencies, while the political disarray in Greece helped the pound hit a 3-1/2 year high versus the euro.

JP Morgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a $2 billion trading loss and the subsequent rush for safety pushed investors into dollars and away from the pound, knocking sterling down 0.15 percent to $1.6118. It held above Wednesday's trough of $1.6067 and support was expected around $1.6059, the 50 percent retracement of the mid- to late April rally.

"The market has reacted negatively to the news JP Morgan has sustained these losses but the market will move on and start focusing on Greece where we are moving towards a second ballot," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

Greek political leaders' attempts to form a coalition government looked doubtful on Friday, although the euro edged higher after Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes a second election could be avoided.

National Australia Bank's Friend said a downward revision on Friday that showed UK construction slid 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2012 helped the euro reverse losses sustained during the Asian trading session against the pound.

The euro was last up 0.2 percent at 80.32 pence, having fallen to a fresh 3-1/2 year low of 79.95 pence earlier in the session.

Sterling was little moved by UK producer output price data, which showed factory gate inflation eased less than expected.

The Bank of England monetary policy committee opted on Thursday to keep rates on hold at 0.5 percent and its quantitative easing total unchanged at 325 billion pounds, suggesting policymakers were more concerned about the risk of inflation than a slowdown in growth.

"It's reasonable to presume the committee are either feeling more optimistic than most about the economic outlook or seriously concerned about inflationary pressures. It may even be a mix of both," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)