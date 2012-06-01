* More losses could see it test 2012 low of $1.5234

* UK May manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT

* Activity expected to have contracted

* Worries about Spain drive safe-haven trades

LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to its lowest in more than four months against the dollar on Friday as worries about Spain's finances drove investors towards safer assets and ahead of a survey that is expected to show UK manufacturing activity contracted in May.

The UK purchasing managers' index, due at 0828 GMT, is expected to drop to 49.8 from 50.5 the previous month, taking it below the 50 mark that separates growth from expansion.

After data last week showed the UK economy shrank more than estimated in the first quarter, further indications of weakness are likely to fuel speculation the Bank of England will revive its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.

This would put further pressure on the pound, analysts said.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5341, its weakest since mid-January. Further losses would see it heading towards the early January low of $1.5234.

The dollar gained broadly as investors fled towards safer assets. With Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external help to bail out its struggling banks.

"In times of concern, everyone still runs primarily to dollars," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the last couple of weeks. We've broken down through key trendline support in cable around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to there are a sell."

Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for further QE.

BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said the BoE had scope for more asset purchases, although recent comments from other policymakers suggest the bank is still divided on the issue.

The pound also fell against the euro, although most market players expected it to remain supported as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 80.38 pence, recovering from a two-week low of 79.71 pence struck on Wednesday.

Despite the bounce, it was seen vulnerable to selling. This could see it retesting the trough of 79.505 hit earlier this month, its lowest since November 2008. (Editing by John Stonestreet)