LONDON, June 8 Sterling retreated from a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as demand for safe-haven currencies like the greenback revived on worries about slowing global growth, although losses were checked as it held its ground against the struggling euro.

Riskier currencies came under pressure after the U.S. central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus. Even the Bank of England opted not to extend its asset purchase programme a day after the European Central Bank put the onus on politicians to resolve the festering euro zone debt crisis.

"It looks like the risk rally has run its course for now," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB. "Cable (sterling/dollar) got hurt by the Spanish downgrade and of course you have the Greek elections coming up next week. For now, it is very much a ranged trading for cable between $1.5250 and $1.5600."

Sterling was down 0.6 percent against the dollar at $1.5440, off a one-week high of $1.5601 struck on Thursday when bets were growing that the Fed would signal more quantitative easing (QE) and give a boost to risk appetite.

The currency also got a lift from the BOE's decision not to opt for more QE although expectations of further easing remained on the table as the UK struggles with a deeper-than-expected recession.

Investors will keep an eye on producer prices due at 0830 GMT and a sharper-than-expected drop in input prices could give the BOE more leeway to ease policy in coming months.

Policymakers have said more QE could be on the way if the situation in the euro zone deteriorates. Fitch cut its rating on Spain's government debt to BBB, two notches short of "junk" status, and placed the country on "negative outlook", citing contagion risks from the Greek crisis.

Against the euro, the pound was flat at 80.88 pence, having risen as high as 81.31 pence on Thursday. This had taken it close to a one-month peak hit earlier this week.

Many analysts expect the pound to continue to gain against the euro in the medium term as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets.

BNP analysts have recommended investors sell the euro against the pound targeting a drop to 78 pence in coming months. They expect the ECB to lower rates in coming months while the pound is expected to benefit from its status as a safe haven within Europe. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Andrew Heavens)