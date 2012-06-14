* Euro rises 0.3 percent vs sterling
* Cable slips, bids cited at $1.5450
* More euro zone turmoil could see BOE opt for more stimulus
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 14 Sterling fell against the euro
on Wednesday as safe-haven flows exiting the euro zone and into
UK assets eased, with investors preferring the U.S. dollar as
nerves set in ahead of the election in Greece over the weekend.
The euro edged up 0.3 percent against the pound
to 81.15 pence. It recovered from a two-week low of 80.11 pence
hit on Tuesday when investors sought alternatives to the euro as
Spanish bond yields rose.
The common currency has been stuck in a range roughly
between 81.50 pence and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since
the start of May, and analysts said it was likely to remain
trapped within a tight range before the Greek vote.
But sterling could gain against the euro, if the Greek
elections at the weekend injected more uncertainty in the coming
weeks.
And while sterling will benefit against the euro if the
situation in the euro zone deteriorates, the pound would be sold
off against the dollar on mounting concerns that the UK economy
will be hurt by the turmoil in the country's biggest trading
partner.
As such, sterling could be set for further declines against
the dollar due to concerns that the Bank of England will opt to
ease credit conditions in the economy in order to counter the
effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
"If there's another inconclusive result (in Greece), then
there could be concern that a further meltdown in Europe might
tip the Bank of England's hand from (a quantitative easing)
point of view," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at
CMC Markets.
Sterling was 0.1 percent lower against the dollar at $1.5493
with bids cited at $1.5470 and $1.5450 with offers
around $1.5500. Traders also cited resistance at $1.5601, the
high struck on June 7.
Morgan Stanley said in a note it was bearish on the British
pound against the dollar, given the UK's significant trade and
banking links into the eurozone.
"Moreover, rising lending rates despite low policy rates
suggest the Bank of England (BoE) may need to do more to
stimulate the economy," their currency strategists said in a
note.
Following a string of recent weak UK data, a growing number
of analysts think the BoE could opt for another bout of asset
purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme, possibly
as early as next month.
More QE is usually considered bearish for the currency as it
increases the supply of pounds in the system.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will deliver a speech
later in the day. Speculation has been rising King will announce
measures to increase liquidity to the banking system after BoE
Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said earlier this week the central
bank should consider steps to alleviate tight credit conditions.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)