* Sterling within sight of 2012 highs versus dollar

* BoE September meeting minutes due 0830 GMT

* BoJ easing helps sterling rally vs yen

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 19 Sterling edged higher against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting, that may give clues on whether policymakers will again extend their monetary easing programme.

Market players were expecting the minutes to show policymakers were unanimous in voting to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and the asset purchase total unchanged at 375 billion pounds in September.

Any votes in favour of boosting the quantitative easing total would be likely to knock the pound by increasing bets the BoE will pump more money into the economy when the current round of asset purchasing finishes in November.

On the other hand, sterling could gain if the minutes show policymakers are growing more confident about the UK economy.

"What we are trying to work out is the probability of the BoE announcing more monetary stimulus in November or December. The market will be trying to work out the scale of dovishness and sterling will react to that," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.6263, close to Monday's peak of $1.6276, the highest level since late April.

The pound has rallied strongly versus the dollar in line with other perceived riskier currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of quantitative easing last week.

Traders cited offers around $1.6270-90 that could cap gains and strong resistance at $1.6304, the 2012 high. Stop loss orders were cited above that level.

Rabobank's Foley said sterling could break $1.63 in coming days if the dollar weakening trend continued, although the BoE minutes alone were unlikely to provide enough impetus.

Some strategists said data on Tuesday showing UK inflation eased to 2.5 percent could weigh on the pound by fuelling bets more stimulus is on the horizon.

"UK CPI declined yesterday, opening the door for the BoE to join its G10 peers and ease policy further. Today's minutes are likely to reflect a 'wait and see' attitude, but any dovishness could pressure sterling," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Against the euro the pound was steady at 80.35 pence. The single currency retreated after hitting a three-month high of 81.14 pence on Friday, as uncertainty over whether Spain will ask for a bailout encouraged investors to book profits.

Credit Suisse strategists said they expected the euro to fade against the pound and hit 78 pence in three months time.

Sterling also hit a four-month high against the yen of 128.81 yen after the Bank of Japan stepped up its own asset purchase programme by a bigger-than-expected 10 trillion yen ($126 billion). (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)