* Sterling falls against dollar, tracking drop in euro
* Market wary before UK retail sales data
* Retail sales seen falling, risk of below-forecast number
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Thursday, tracking a drop in the euro, with investors wary
ahead of the release of UK retail sales data that may heighten
concerns about the economy's fragility.
Data at 0830 GMT is expected to show retail sales dropping
by 0.4 percent during August, with analysts seeing a risk of an
even weaker reading. This may heighten concerns about
the risk of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.
"With retail sales there may have been a lot of distortions
due to the Olympics and the risks are to the downside ... There
is no sign the UK will bounce back strongly," said Paul Robson,
currency strategist at RBS.
The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.6180,
holding above reported bids at $1.6150.
BoE minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers thought
the UK economy would probably need more stimulus, keeping alive
speculation the central bank could extend its 375 billion pound
asset purchase programme in November.
Investors continued to take profits on the pound's recent
rally to a 4-1/2 month high of $1.6276. But traders said it was
driven mainly by moves in the euro, which dropped after an
unexpectedly weak survey of French business activity.
The euro was down 0.35 percent at 80.12 pence,
pulling well away from a three-month high of 81.14 pence hit on
Friday. It was off an earlier low of 80.04 pence after
above-forecast German activity data tempered the
impact of the weak French data.
Further losses could see the euro target its 100-day moving
average at 79.66 pence. However, RBS' Robson said the euro's
falls this week may have been overdone and he expected it to
rebound towards 83 pence over the next month.
Dealers remained focused on developments elsewhere, with
uncertainty over whether Spain will ask for a bailout and weak
Chinese manufacturing data curbing risk appetite. This
contributed to pressure on the euro and sterling against the
dollar.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Chris Pizzey, London
MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)