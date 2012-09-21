* Sterling firm, but vulnerable to UK data

* Weak borrowing numbers could see pound under pressure

* BoE's King reiterates downbeat outlook for economy

LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling rose against a weak dollar on Friday, tracking other perceived riskier currencies on talk Spain may soon move to request aid, although expected weak UK data was likely to limit gains.

UK public sector borrowing numbers for August will be released at 0830 GMT and expectations are for a deficit of 13.30 billion pounds after a weak July number.

The numbers are likely to show that the UK remains off course in meeting Chancellor George Osborne's deficit-reduction targets and raises the risk of a sovereign downgrade by credit rating agencies.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6235, trading just below a near five-month peak of $1.6276 hit on Monday. Traders cited selling by an Asian central bank in early deals with bids at around $1.6200/10 likely to offer near-term support to the pound.

"Sterling/dollar is up at decent levels and I think further upside will be a grind. A corrective selloff on any disappointing numbers will be the path of least resistance," said a London-based spot trader.

Weak fiscal numbers will keep the pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to ease monetary policy further to support growth. Governor Mervyn King gave a downbeat assessment of the British and world economy on Thursday and warned the euro zone could yet fall apart.

Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the economy may be picking up.

However, BoE minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers felt the UK economy may need more stimulus, keeping alive speculation the central bank may extend its 375 billion pounds.

The euro fell 0.15 percent to a low of 79.85 pence, retreating further from last Friday's three-month high of 81.14 pence.

Analysts said gloomy euro zone purchasing managers' surveys encouraged investors to take profit on recent strong euro gains sparked by the ECB's bond-buying plan and by aggressive monetary easing in the United States.

"Cable will be supported in the near term as we expect some more downside for the dollar," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. "But gains to $1.64 will be tough to sustain."