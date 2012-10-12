* Sterling pulls away from from recent 1-month lows

* Pound seen capped by UK worries

* Euro/sterling up 0.2 percent, resistance at 81.14 pence

LONDON, Oct 12 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday, tracking the euro's gains, although it underperformed other perceived riskier currencies as concerns about a weak UK economy and more monetary easing weighed.

Sterling was marginally higher at $1.6065, off a one-month low of $1.5975 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since Sept. 10. It is on track for losses for three straight weeks, offering some bargain hunters an opportunity to buy at lower levels.

Offers are cited above $1.6100 with near term support at $1.5960, the 38.2 percent retracement of sterling's rally from a low of $1.5393 on July 12 to its recent peak of $1.6310 struck on Sept. 21.

"Today is more generally the dollar being softer.....," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital. "We are more constructive on sterling in that it has absorbed a lot of bad news."

Sterling underperformed the euro, though. The euro climbed 0.3 percent against the pound to 80.835 pence, not far from a peak of 81.00 pence reached on Monday, its strongest in nearly four weeks.

It faces strong chart resistance at the mid-September peak of 81.14 pence and the 200-day moving average at 81.18 pence.

The single currency rose to a session high against the dollar of $1.2981 on reported buying by sovereign investors and on growing expectations that Spain will seek a bailout from international lenders soon.

But any gains above $1.61 would be a struggle as the UK remains mired in a recession and there are little signs it will stage a recovery soon. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecasts to show the UK economy will shrink overall this year.

Economists' forecasts for the UK have also been cut steadily this year and the third quarter is expected to show only minimal growth. And with the government doing little to spur growth, analysts say its deficit plans look tenuous. That in turn raised the risk of the UK losing its prized AAA credit rating.

Its top- notch credit rating had attracted safe-haven flows during the height of the euro zone crisis and provided solid support to the pound.

"We believe sterling/dollar will remain weak, not only due to inflows reversing to outflows, but also given the weak economic cyclical position," Morgan Stanley said in a note. (Additional reporting by Philip Baillie/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)