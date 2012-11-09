* Sterling trades near 5-week peak vs euro

* Market scaling back expectations of future easing

* UK trade balance data due 0930 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 9 Sterling steadied against the euro on Friday, and looked set to hold firm as market players pared back expectations of future asset purchases from the Bank of England.

BoE policymakers voted to keep interest rates and the quantitative easing (QE) total on hold on Thursday after a run of better-than-expected economic data, a move that boosted the pound.

Sterling was last trading flat on the day against the euro at 79.78 pence, near the previous day's five-week high of 79.605 pence.

Further gains could take the pound towards its late September high of 79.23 pence.

The pound could see further demand if UK trade balance figures at 0930 GMT show the deficit shrinking slightly as forecast, although most analysts were not expecting a big move in the currency.

"It's becoming more and more the general consensus that QE could be finished," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"The (economic) figures coming out of the UK are feeling slightly firmer so while that continues we are not going to hear screaming and shouting for QE. That should support the pound."

Strategists at HSBC have said they do not expect any further asset purchases from the BoE and the current total of 375 billion pounds will be the peak.

Quantitative involves printing money to stimulate growth and tends to be seen as a negative for a currency as it boosts supply.

Sterling edged down 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.5966. Market players expected strong technical support around the 100-day moving average at $1.5867.

Some strategists said the pound could struggle to push much higher against the safe haven dollar as many investors who were positive on the pound had already bought it and would be unlikely to add to those existing long positions at this stage.

"Further sterling upside looks limited from here given sterling positioning remains relatively long," Lloyds analysts said in a note.

The pound's gains against the dollar could also be limited by concerns about whether the UK's economic recovery can be sustained given a deepening recession in the euro zone, a key trading partner.